Jason Alexander Faces Super Bowl Ad Challenge for Tide

Jason Alexander has an intriguing task this Sunday: He’s bought 60 seconds to persuade Super Bowl audiences they want a brand new form of Tide detergent — and he should full the majority of his task with out saying a phrase.

Alexander, the actor recognized for his roles in “Seinfeld,” “Fairly Lady” and on Broadway, stands on the middle of a Super Bowl spot for Tide. A younger protagonist wears a “Jason Alexander hoodie” that will get used within the completion of some very messy duties. The expression of Alexander’s printed face on the garment modifications in keeping with the schmutz with which it is available in contact, and viewers get a way of why they may want a brand new Tide product, “Tide Hygienic Clear.”

The actor has been on this scenario earlier than. In 1995, he did a Super Bowl advert for Frito-Lay’s Rold Gold pretzels that ended with a shot that made it look as if Alexander had parachuted into the stadium the place the sport was being performed. “The results have been so good my mom known as me to ask if I had simply parachuted into the stadium,” Alexander remembers in an interview. “I mentioned, ‘You notice you’re speaking to me at dwelling.’”

The Tide spot — more likely to be seen by tens of thousands and thousands of individuals on Sunday — marks Alexander’s newest enterprise into the antics of Madison Avenue (and, he says, is the primary time he’s achieved some appearing for the reason that coronavirus pandemic hit). As an adolescent, he did work for Hershey’s Kisses. And he has helped acquire discover for KFC, Chrysler, and, in an elaborate song-and-dance quantity, McDonald’s now-scuttled McDLT sandwich. You may nonetheless discover it on YouTube — the industrial, not the burger. “The advert has outlived the product it was for,” Alexander quips.

Commercials have helped him keep a profession as an actor. “I had begun to work in theater in New York, on Broadway, off Broadway, and I knew from pals who had already achieved it that the best way you form of get a top quality of residing if you end up a theater actor is in case you’re fortunate sufficient to do commercials,” he says. “Commercials have been all the time one thing that I went after aggressively as a younger actor. After I turn into extra of a star, abruptly, the form of commercials that got here my method, they have been greater, form of extra formidable, and as they bought extra formidable, they grew to become extra fascinating.”

This one definitely had its moments. In a photograph session that lasted 4 or 5 hours, Alexander needed to present seems to be of horror, disgust, shock and extra — all with none vocal accompaniment, or movement. One of the best and only ones present up on the hoodie. “The tough half was you are able to do an entire bunch of attitudes and facial expressions in case you can transfer your head, however for this, I needed to be flush on,” Alexander says. “When you may’t transfer your head it’s actually in regards to the facial muscle mass.”

He estimates the manufacturing staff took one thing like 1500 totally different footage of his face as a director gave him directions through a Zoom connection. Directions included “You’re getting horrified” or “One thing fell in your backside lip.” It’ll all repay when folks see the advert.

Alexander believes viewers will get the message. Because of his participation, he has turn into extra delicate to the travails of extraordinary items of clothes. He not too long ago needed to go to a drug retailer to choose up one thing and on the best way observed a person wiping a runny nostril with a shirt sleeve — a number of occasions. “OK, he’ll want Tide Hygienic Clear or a flame to burn that shirt,” Alexander thought.