Jason Donovan confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Jason Donovan has been confirmed to participate in Dancing on Ice 2021, making him the fifth contestant confirmed up to now.

Donovan has had an especially profitable profession internationally of performing and singing after rising to fame together with his starring position in Neighbours.

Talking about his thrilling information, the previous Scott Robinson actor shared on Twitter: The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m collaborating in Dancing on Ice. I’ve all the time liked my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as effectively! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and convey a giant smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

By the sounds of issues, Donovan will probably be very snug on the ice, however will he get far within the competitors?

Donovan had been rumoured to be part of the Dancing on Ice line-up and he confirmed his thrilling information throughout an interview with DOI hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Talking on This Morning, the actor mentioned: “I’ve all the time been a giant fan of winter sports activities… [I] felt this was an uncommon time and with a present like this it’s a must to work exhausting and be devoted.

“Theatres are usually not taking place, persons are out of labor, movie isn’t taking place, and TV is what persons are going to.

“So I assumed, ‘why not?’, my daughter is happy to see me doing shapes.”

The information is out !! I’m delighted to announce I’m collaborating in @dancingonice I’ve all the time liked my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as effectively ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and convey a giant smile to everybody’s face in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6QxS4xFfRO — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) September 24, 2020

Donovan continued: “And it’s about spending Sunday night time with you guys!”

The 52-year-old added he’s feeling “fairly good” inside himself, however fears the potential of harm as he strikes by way of the competitors.

What’s extra, Donovan has had some expertise skating, so he gained’t be an entire novice.

“I’ve accomplished slightly little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly within the warmth of an Australian summer time,” he admitted. “I’ve surfed, I’ve skied quite a bit so I suppose I’ll convey slightly little bit of that confidence.”

Earlier right this moment, Faye Brookes joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, too.

