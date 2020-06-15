Jason Katims Autism Spectrum Dramedy Lands Amazon Series Order – Variety

Amazon has given out a collection order to Jason Katims’ adaptation of the Israeli collection “On the Spectrum.”

The untitled collection is described as a comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for a similar issues that all of us need: To get a job, maintain a job, make mates, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki, who every determine as residing on the autism spectrum, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna star within the collection.

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it’s deeply private for me to get to inform this distinctive story of what it’s like to return of age as somebody with autism,” stated Katims. “I’m grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and your complete Amazon workforce, together with my mates at Common Tv, who share my ardour for this venture, and who’re extremely supportive artistic companions.”

Katims will write and government produce the collection, which was ordered to pilot at Amazon final 12 months. Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern may even government produce. Amazon Studios and Common Tv will produce. The venture was arrange when Katims was nonetheless beneath an total deal at UTV, with the “Parenthood” creator having signed an total deal at Apple in January 2019.

Along with “Parenthood,” Katims has beforehand created exhibits like “Roswell,” “A few Boy,” and “Rise.” His writing and producing credit additionally embody hit exhibits like “Friday Night time Lights,” “Boston Public,” and “The Path.” His movie credit embody “The Vow,” starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, and “The Pallbearer,” starring David Schwimmer and Gwyneth Paltrow. He started his writing profession as a playwright. His performs embody “The Man Who Couldn’t Dance” and “Who Made Robert De Niro King of America.”

He’s repped by CAA and Schreck Rose.

“Jason Katims is outstanding at creating stunning and relatable tales about deeply genuine characters, and this new collection continues in that custom,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “This collection is trustworthy, touching and extremely entertaining, with casting that delivers a novel and real perspective on common themes that we all know our world Amazon Prime Video prospects will love.”