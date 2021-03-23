Jason Kothari and John Fusco to Produce Bruce Lee’s ‘The Silent Flute’

Jason Kothari, Hong Kong-born entrepreneur and movie producer who was an govt producer on Vin Diesel-starring “Bloodshot,” has acquired all rights to The Silent Flute, the religious martial arts challenge co-written by martial arts icon Bruce Lee in 1970. The challenge is to be arrange as a restricted sequence with John Fusco (“Marco Polo”) as screenwriter and govt producer.

The story of “Silent Flute” is ready in a dystopian future after mankind has suffered from pandemics, fires and civil wars, and the place all weapons and fight arts are banned. It follows a uncooked fighter who overcomes grave obstacles and loss to attain enlightenment and grow to be one of the best fighter on the earth.

“The Silent Flute” movie script was a five-year collaboration between Lee and his buddies and martial arts college students, Oscar-winning author Stirling Silliphant and Oscar-winning actor James Coburn. It encapsulated Lee’s imaginative and prescient for the true essence of martial arts and the that means of life and was his boldest artistic ardour challenge. It remained unfinished after Lee’s dying in 1973 minimize brief his temporary movie profession.

Rights to “The Silent Flute” have been bought from producer Paul Maslansky “Police Academy”), Sasha Maslansky, Kurt Fehtke and Arlene Howard. All be credited as govt producers.

Kothari is the previous CEO of Valiant Leisure, a U.S.-based superhero leisure agency that secured a five-film take care of Sony Photos. He’s additionally on the board of India’s Balaji Telefilms.

“Regardless of it having been untouched for half a century, ‘The Silent Flute’ conveys groundbreaking themes for right now, and my ambition is to do justice to the worldwide icon’s highly effective and inspiring cinematic imaginative and prescient,” mentioned Kothari. “Having carefully studied his life and profession, I’m dedicated to bringing collectively one of the best expertise on the earth to make ‘The Silent Flute’ for tens of millions of Lee’s followers and honor him.”

Fusco, who just lately delivered “The Highwaymen” for Netflix, is a black belt martial artist in three completely different disciplines. He research Lee’s Jeet Kune Do philosophy below a number of of Lee’s former college students.

“What Bruce wrote, together with Sterling Silliphant and my late good friend James Coburn, was forward of its time and transcends motion drama in profound and provocative methods. What we hope to do is open up the canvas of his story world and honor his imaginative and prescient within the thrilling means that epic long-form narrative can do right now,” Fusco mentioned.