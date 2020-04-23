Jason Kurtz Named Showrunner of Drew Barrymore’s Daytime Talk Show – Variety

Talk present veteran Jason Kurtz has been named govt producer and showrunner of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the syndicated daytime collection coming from CBS Tv Distribution within the fall.

Kurtz will take the reins of the movie star and life-style collection fronted the actor and entrepreneur who grew up within the public eye from her breakthrough function on the age of 7 in 1982’s “ET the Further-Terrestrial.” At current, CBS Tv Distribution is planning to maneuver forward with the present’s launch on schedule even when manufacturing needs to be accomplished on a distant foundation.

Kurtz has a protracted listing of discuss present credit. He most lately was an govt producer and showrunner of Harry Connick Jr.’s NBCUniversal discuss present “Harry.” Earlier credit embody “Steve Harvey,” “The Nate Berkus Show,” “The Queen Latifah Show” and “The Bonnie Hunt Show.” He started his profession as a expertise assistant on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

“We’re thrilled to have Jason on board ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ ” stated Elaine Bauer Brooks, govt VP of growth for CTD. “He not solely has an infinite quantity of daytime expertise, however Jason is an extremely inventive producer, who instantly related with the distinctive spirit of this present.”

Barrymore has promised to entrance a present that mixes conventional discuss and 123 parts with life-style, parenting and self-help segments. Barrymore steers a rising line of client merchandise underneath her Flower model, encompassing merchandise starting from magnificence to dwelling furnishings.

“From my first assembly with Drew, I completely understood her imaginative and prescient and instantly noticed the profitable path forward,” Kurtz stated. “Drew’s expertise, perspective, and fervour will make this present a vacation spot for daytime viewers.”

Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell are govt producers alongside Kurtz.