Jason Momoa: 6 Things To Know About The Aquaman Star

Go away a Remark
After showing in exhibits like Recreation Of Thrones and films like Aquaman and Justice League, some may suppose that Jason Momoa is simply the conventional Hollywood strongman with appears that might kill. Look beneath the floor, nonetheless, and you will find a slightly advanced and shockingly hilarious star who has a slightly attention-grabbing historical past.
Earlier than he grew to become a hand-washing meme and the topic of one of many best Tremendous Bowl commercials in 2020, Jason Momoa had already led a life that sounds unusually like considered one of his characters from exhibits like Frontier or See. With that in thoughts, listed here are six issues to find out about Jason Momoa.
Jason Momoa’s Trademark Eyebrow Scar Has A Violent And Bloody Story Behind It
Watch sufficient motion pictures, exhibits and late evening present appearances that includes everybody’s favourite Hawaiian strongman, and you will start to note the long-lasting scar that runs via his left eyebrow. No, this is not one thing Momoa was born with, nor was it some barbaric physique modification. I am afraid the story behind his signature characteristic is rather more intense than that.
The scar featured prominently on the See star’s face was the results of a combat in November 2008, the place a 21-year-old man smashed a pint glass into Momoa’s face at a Hollywood bar. Based on NBC Los Angeles, Momoa had roughly 140 stitches utilized throughout reconstructive surgical procedure to shut up the wound.
The Conan The Barbarian Star Had A Buddy Purposely Break His Nostril To Look Extra Genuine
You might need forgotten, however Jason Momoa was the star of the a lot reviled Conan The Barbarian reboot that didn’t please audiences and critics alike. And though the film is forgettable at finest, there’s a cool piece of trivia that’s hooked up to the 2011 field workplace bomb.
Throughout an interview with the Chicago Solar-Instances, Jason Momoa revealed that he needed to have a damaged nostril earlier than he began capturing, so the actor did what anybody would do within the state of affairs — he received a good friend to interrupt his nostril. As Momoa defined:
I used to be like, ‘Dude, I’ve this concept. I feel it’s best to break my nostril. Would you do it?” My buddy simply did it immediately, rattling it. After it was over, I mentioned, ‘Dude, did not you wish to give it some thought for a minute?’
Effectively, that is one option to go about altering your face for a job.
Jason Momoa Received Onto Baywatch Hawaii In A Very Unconventional Means
Most of us have been first launched to Jason Momoa when he appeared in Season 1 of Recreation Of Thrones as Khal Drogo, whereas others bear in mind his portrayal of Ronan Dex on Stargate Atlantis. Some longtime followers, nonetheless, will in all probability look again to Momoa’s performing debut on Baywatch Hawaii, which ran from 1999 to 2001 (plus a 2003 film).
However how the long run motion star joined the forged of the Baywatch continuation/reboot is not your typical Hollywood story. In 2011, the Recreation Of Thrones star informed Reuters that he was principally modeling on the time, however was folding t-shirts at some point when he was chosen for one of many present’s supporting roles, saying:
I used to be 19 and folding t-shirts in a surf store. And I received chosen out of 1,300 folks to play a lead function on Baywatch Hawaii. I did not even know easy methods to act.
Much more stunning is the truth that despite the fact that Jason Momoa was on the forged during the present, he did not rent an agent till 5 years later after he stored getting handed over as a result of nobody took him significantly. Oh, how far issues have come for Aquaman.
Aquaman Himself Would Spend Time Between Shoots On The Set Of Justice League Enjoying Guitar
This is one other bit of knowledge you in all probability do not find out about Jason Momoa — he is a gifted guitarist and takes benefit of each alternative to play his favourite instrument. Momoa is such an obsessive musician that he used his breaks on the set of Justice League to play guitar, even when that meant he was nonetheless in his Aquaman costume.
Justice League director Zack Snyder caught Jason Momoa in motion on the 2017 epic DC crossover movie and captured in a tweet that now lives in infamy:
Hopefully a few of Aquaman’s shredding makes it into the Snyder Reduce, if we ever see it.
The Recreation Of Thrones Star Took A Moderately Distinctive Prop From The Present’s Set
There are quite a lot of memorable moments from Jason Momoa’s time on Recreation Of Thrones, most notably the “Golden Crown” scene and the combat the place Khal Drogo pulled out a person’s tongue. This transient, but intense combat is over just about as quickly because it begins when the Dothraki King brutally pulls out his lieutenant’s tongue and a part of his throat together with it.
What you may not know, nonetheless, is the truth that Jason Momoa took the prop tongue house with him after ending up on set. The former Recreation Of Thrones star revealed as a lot in a 2019 interview with EW, saying:
I am an enormous fan of taking issues that I labored with. So I’ve the memento of the tongue and the throat. That is simply on my desk. I known as up Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff]. I feel it was one of many first scenes that was by no means within the guide, and George known as me out on it, I feel whereas we have been doing the [Comic-Con] panel.
Jason Momoa went on to inform the publication that he initially thought they might use a hen breast as prop, however that the crew got here again with a throat and tongue attachment, which he mentioned seemed wonderful.
Jason Momoa Had Hassle Reserving Gigs After Enjoying Khal Drago For An Absurd Cause
Earlier than being forged as Aquaman and taking part in guitar on the set of Justice League, Jason Momoa’s most notable function was Khal Drogo on Recreation Of Thrones, however the actor mentioned that his look on the present really set him again fairly a bit.
Throughout a 2018 look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star of Aquaman defined that after ending his function on the hit HBO collection, he could not discover a job for one of the vital absurd causes:
Not lots of people thought I spoke English. It was very difficult. It was like, ‘What do you do with Drogo? You are not going to place him in a comedy, you are not going to place him in a romantic [movie]. You are pigeonholed a bit.
Jason Momoa mentioned it even received to the purpose the place former Saturday Night time Dwell star Fred Armison approached him and mentioned that even he did not know the actor spoke English.
See, do not you recognize Jason Momoa extra after studying all these loopy info concerning the actor/musician/meme. With all the pieces that Jason Momoa is as much as, be sure to examine again for the most recent on everybody’s favourite aquatic-based superhero and Saturday Night time Dwell host right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment