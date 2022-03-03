Jason Momoa confirms that he would be the villain of Speedy & Livid 10 and speaks for the primary time about his persona

Actor Jason Momoa has showed that he’ll play the villainous function within the 10th Speedy and Livid film. Chatting with Leisure Weekly (by way of SlashFilm) about his new function, Momoa in the end showed the character of his function.

“I will do ‘Speedy 10’, that is going to be amusing… it is amusing, I will play the dangerous man, which I have not been ready to do for a very long time. Now, I must be the dangerous boy. An excessively extravagant dangerous boy“, Stated the actor, with out giving many extra information about the function.

That is an atypical flip for the actor, who has most commonly performed heroic (if overly cheeky) leads in films like Aquaman, Justice League, and displays like Apple TV’s See and Netflix’s Frontier. He follows within the footsteps of his Justice League spouse Henry Cavill’s transformation from reluctant best friend to menacing antagonist in Undertaking: Not possible: Fallout. Maximum not too long ago, Momoa performed dependable best friend and armed forces commander Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

We will be able to have to attend a substantial time to peer Jason Momoa as a villain. Speedy & Livid 10 has been driven again to Would possibly 2023. We will be able to additionally say with an excellent quantity of self belief that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might not be returning as Luke Hobbs, due to an infamously protracted feud with sequence lead Vin Diesel.

If you wish to have extra, you’ll be able to check out our compilation of essentially the most absurd moments of the Speedy & Livid franchise. They aren’t few and we like them, after all.