Jason Momoa Fills His New Release The Snyder Cut Video With So Many F-Bombs

Whereas some director’s cuts of flicks are solely barely completely different from the theatrical cuts, Justice League is certainly considered one of this situations the place what was proven in theaters drastically differed from what the filmmaker initially envisioned. For one factor, the Snyder Cut is 214 minutes lengthy, whereas the theatrical Justice League clocked in at precisely two hours. Different notable options of the Snyder Cut embrace Darkseid showing, Normal Swanwick being revealed as Martian Manhunter and expanded backstories for Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman, to call just some.