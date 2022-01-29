Jason Momoa formally showed as a part of Speedy & Livid 10: will he be the villain?

The legitimate Twitter of the Speedy & Livid film franchise he has showed Jason Momoa is becoming a member of the forged of the approaching Speedy & Livid 10: “The Speedy circle of relatives continues to develop. Welcome Jason Momoa“, they remark in conjunction with an correctly glamorous photograph of the actor with the hashtag #F10.

The Speedy Fam helps to keep getting larger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10 %.twitter.com/BsMGE6mCXD — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2022

THR firstly reported that Jason Momoa was once in ultimate talks to enroll in the following installment within the Speedy and Livid franchise, simply prior to the scoop turned into legitimate. We do not know a lot in regards to the plot of the following movie, however it seems that Momoa may just play some of the villains of the movie. Her personality would possibly paintings along Charlize Theron’s Cipher.

Many family members are anticipated to go back in Speedy & Livid 10, similar to Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman, Ludacris’s Tej, and Sung Kang’s Han. There is some unfinished industry between Han and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, and the one that we all know that he’s going to now not go back it’ll be Dwayne Johnson, after proceeding his explicit struggle with Vin Diesel in fresh months.

Speedy & Livid 10 will likely be launched on Would possibly 19, 2023, and would be the first of the 2 portions that can put an finish to the veteran movie saga. The director of the franchise, Justin Lin, will go back to direct it, after having labored at the motion pictures from the 3rd to the 6th installment and after having returned within the 9th.