Jason Momoa in Talks to Voice ‘Frosty the Snowman’ – Variety

“Aquaman” himself, Jason Momoa, is in negotiations to star as Frosty the Snowman in a film for Warner Bros.

Momoa will voice Frosty in the live-action/CG hybrid. Framestore UK will do the animation.

Momoa may even produce with Geoff Johns, and Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Jon Berg. David Berenbaum, who collaborated with Berg on “Elf,” is on board to script the pic.

“We all know Jason’s a real human being full of love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana … all of which is the dwelling spirit of Xmas and Frosty,” Silverman mentioned.

Momoa’s “Aquaman” was an enormous hit for Warner Bros., grossing $1.14 billion at the worldwide field workplace. The studio is growing a sequel.

“From his position as a rely in a land of ice and hearth to the oceanic success all of us had with ‘Aquaman,’ it felt solely proper to understand Jason this time in snow,” mentioned Berg, who was an government producer on “Aquaman.”

The character comes from the widespread Christmas music written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson, and first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950 following the success of Autry’s “Rudolph the Crimson-Nosed Reindeer.”

Momoa will subsequent be seen in the Warner Bros. sci-fi saga “Dune” as Duncan Idaho. The information about the Frosty mission was first reported by Deadline.