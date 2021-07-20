Jason Momoa joins the filming of Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom and advances a big trade in his look

During the last month we now have been finding out extra information about Aquaman 2. James Wan published a month in the past the Respectable identify of the sequel: Aquaman and The misplaced kingdom (Aquaman and the misplaced kingdom)We additionally commented that this identify may indicate. Extra not too long ago we discovered that filming for the film had begun and now Jason Momoa himself has published that he has joined the shoot.

The actor used his private Instagram to announce that joins the filming of Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom and that his persona will go through a metamorphosis That many comedian e book fanatics will acknowledge: Jason Momoa may have blonde hair within the sequel. Within the e-newsletter he says good-bye to his brown hair.

“London calling! I am very excited to begin Aquaman 2, we are off. Good-bye brown hair, hi blonde!“

The vintage Aquaman, which we now have noticed in sequence, films and comics, has at all times been featured as blonde, since its first look in 1941. On the other hand, it’s been a characterization that has now not at all times been the case. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman didn’t meet this characterization, even supposing in Justice League: The Throne of Atlantis and LEGO DC Tremendous Heroes it does handle that hair colour. Now, Momoa’s Aquaman succumbs to the signature blonde.

We have no idea if the movie might be characterised in its entirety or if it’ll be one day in time. We do not know an excessive amount of concerning the film both. We do know a number of very related information: the director posted an image on his private Instagram that presentations an icy degree and a clapperboard leaning towards the chilly wall of ice, which has an inscription on its decrease phase: “Necrus”.

Alternatively, the actor Patrick Wilson shared a video making ready to play Orm in Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom, Aquaman’s part brother and a possible tyrant of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom might be launched in theaters on December 16, 2022.