Jason Momoa Shares Photo Of Being Hosed Off While Teasing Dune Role

Go away a Remark
Since a lot of this summer time’s actions could contain staying cool indoors, it is easy to position our nostalgia goggles on and have a look at our images from the yr prior. That’s precisely what Jason Momoa is doing with certainly one of his most up-to-date social media updates. The Aquaman actor was filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in Jordan and having the time of his life getting hosed off after driving round within the grime. Have a look:
How he manages to look each lovable and flaming sizzling whereas he performs within the grime is the enigma of Jason Momoa, so right here we’re. The Instagram images options the DC superhero dancing as he will get hosed off by a Dune crew member after driving round in some type of “dune buggy” within the desert. The actor referred to as himself a “pig in shit” earlier than frivolously teasing its connections to the sci-fi adaptation, the place he performs Duncan Idaho.
Jason Momoa stated he couldn’t actually clarify the context of the images, however it was an “wonderful day.” My finest guess is he was working towards some type of Dune stunt within the automobile and he received grime throughout himself within the course of. Both method, Momoa telling us the highly-anticipated movie is “coming quickly” and that’s not one thing we hear too usually about big-budget motion pictures today.
Dune is presently holding its December theatrical date regardless of quite a few different shifts to the 2020 launch calendar this yr on account of world well being issues. The film already had a head begin because it wrapped filming final summer time, giving Denis Villeneuve a yr and a half to work with post-production. The author/director stated he’s been spending loads of time working intently on getting the movie’s sandworms proper.
Dune is predicated on the 1965 landmark science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, which was beforehand tailored in 1984 by David Lynch. Jason Momoa joins a large forged together with what looks as if half of Hollywood, with Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Barderm, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Stellan Skarsgård amongst his co-stars.
Jason Momoa is enjoying a good friend to Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atriedes and his household, with Duncan Idaho being a talented swordmaster and women man (as a result of, duh). The actor’s new motion position has the potential to increase past the upcoming film for the reason that author/director has deliberate to put out the novel in two installments as a substitute of tackling all the fabric in a single go.
Apart from Dune, Jason Momoa may even star within the coming recut of Justice League by Zack Snyder, coming to HBO Max subsequent yr, and numerous different initiatives, together with voicing Frosty the Snowman in a household movie. Dune is popping out on December 18, and make sure you keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra film information.
Add Comment