Jason Momoa Slams Warner Bros. Amid ‘Justice League’ Investigation

Jason Momoa has spoken out about his expertise on the “Justice League” set, saying he, Ray Fisher and different solid members had been handled in a “s—ty method” by Warner Bros.

On Sept. 8, the “Aquaman” star first confirmed help for Fisher and his allegations of “abusive” and “unprofessional” conduct from director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg whereas filming “Justice League.” Momoa was the primary “Justice League” star to point out solidarity with Fisher, posting to his Instagram Story with the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.

On Monday night, nonetheless, Momoa instantly commented on his personal expertise whereas making “Justice League.”

“This s— has to cease and must be checked out @ray8fisher and everybody else who skilled what [happened] below the watch of @wbpictures wants correct investigation,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

The actor additionally mentioned the announcement that he was in talks to voice Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming movie produced by Berg and Johns was “faux” and launched to distract from Fisher’s allegations. Fisher posted his first allegations about Whedon and Warner Bros. on the morning of July 1, and roughly an hour later, the announcement about Momoa and “Frosty the Snowman” was launched.

“I simply suppose it’s f—ed up that folks launched a faux Frosty announcement with out my permission to attempt to distract from Ray Fisher talking up concerning the s—ty method we had been handled on ‘Justice League’ reshoots. Severe stuff went down. It must be investigated and folks have to be held accountable,” Momoa wrote.

Representatives for Momoa and Warner Bros. didn’t instantly reply to requests to remark.

Earlier on Monday, Fisher mentioned Warner Bros.’ investigators have “conveniently prevented contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR. They’ve additionally began interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses which have implicated former and present prime degree executives.”

Fisher went on to say that an “implicated particular person” within the investigation has referred to as him to apologize.

Others (together with an implicated person that referred to as me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We is not going to let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that finest go well with @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with tales WILL be heard! A>E 2/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020

Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” investigation started in late August, and a pair weeks later, the corporate claimed that Fisher didn’t meet with the third-party investigator that was employed. Nonetheless, the actor fired again and disputed Warner Bros.’ declare, offering a screenshot of an e mail he despatched to his crew and SAG-AFTRA through which he claimed he had met with the investigator over Zoom.

