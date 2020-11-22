Jason Momoa Surprises ‘Aquaman’ Superfan With Video Call

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa grew to become an actual superhero on Wednesday when he shocked 7-year-old fan Danny Sheehan with a video name.

Sheehan, who has a uncommon type of mind most cancers, went viral earlier within the week for his response to receiving an “Aquaman” figurine as a present. “Oh my gosh, my favourite one,” the boy yells within the video. “Aquaman!”

After seeing the video, “Aquaman” actor Momoa facetimed Sheehan and posted their dialog on Instagram.

“So I simply wished to say thanks to the group, family and friends on Instagram for reaching out and displaying me this lovely boy Danny who’s going by way of chemo and has most cancers,” Momoa wrote within the video’s caption. “I noticed his video on-line that made me wish to get in contact and FaceTime him and spend a while speaking to him.”

Through the name, Momoa and Sheehan talked about their love of dolphins, and Sheehan confirmed Momoa his prized “Aquaman” motion determine.

“You’re so lovely. I’m excited. I’ve been listening to about you from throughout from all my associates and I wished to name you and say hello and see the way you’re doing,” Momoa mentioned.

“Can I inform you one thing crucial?” Sheehan replied. “I really like dolphins.”

“You’re keen on dolphins? Have you ever ever rode on a dolphin?” Momoa requested.

“No I by no means have and I’ve by no means seen one earlier than,” mentioned Sheehan.

“You’ve by no means seen one earlier than both? Nicely, we’ve gotta make that occur. That might be enjoyable,” Momoa urged.

Sheehan then requested Momoa: “Can I present you one thing?” and held up his “Aquaman” figurine.

Within the video’s caption, Momoa hinted that his subsequent mission is to get Sheehan a trident of his personal. “Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident,” Momoa wrote.

Watch the complete video under.