Jason Sanjay is a son of South Indian actor Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam. He has a sister named Divya Shasha. He’s the grandson of S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba. He made a different look along with his father within the 2009 Tamil movie Vettaikaaran. Jason Sanjay was once graduated in Implemented Knowledge Sciences (AIS). His father Vijay is a charismatic actor who introduced new dimensions to the actor-fan courting. Jason Sanjay & Divya Sasha don’t seem to be on any Social Media.