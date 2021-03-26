Jason Segel Joins HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers Series as Paul Westhead

Jason Segel has been forged as Paul Westhead within the HBO collection in regards to the Los Angeles Lakers of the Eighties.

The untitled collection was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It’s described as chronicling the skilled and private lives of the Eighties Los Angeles Lakers, one among sports activities’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what got here to be known as the Showtime Period.

Westhead is described as a Shakespeare professor who leaves grading papers behind to be assistant coach of the Lakers. In Los Angeles, Westhead steps right into a drama straight off the Bard’s web page (of which he’s keen on quoting).

Segel is the second casting introduced for the collection on Thursday, with Selection beforehand reporting that Bo Burnham has been forged within the position of Celtics star Larry Fowl.

Segel is primarily identified for his comedy roles, having starred within the hit sitcom “How I Met Your Mom” as properly as exhibits like “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” He most not too long ago starred within the AMC drama collection “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” which he created, directed, and produced. On the movie aspect, Segel has collaborated with Judd Apatow quite a few occasions since their days on “Freaks and Geeks,” starring in movies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Knocked Up,” and “This Is 40.” Segel was additionally the author on “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and each wrote and starred in “The Muppets” in 2011.

He’s repped by WME and Sloane Provide.

The Lakers collection has assembled an all-star lineup, with current additions together with Adrien Brody, Sally Area, and Michael Chiklis as Pat Riley, Jessie Buss, and Purple Auerbach respectively.

The collection additionally stars: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly, and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The present is predicated on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction ebook “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the Eighties.” Max Borenstein serves as author and government producer. Adam McKay directed the pilot and government produces by means of Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject may also government produce together with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and also will government produce. Scott Stephens may also government produce together with Rodney Barnes.