Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie reunite for spy thriller Five Eyes

One other day, one other espionage blockbuster. Actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie, who first made a splash collectively in 1998 with Lock, Inventory and Two Smoking Barrels, are reuniting for a brand new spy thriller, Five Eyes.

In line with Selection, the film options Statham as an agent recruited by world intelligence alliance Five Eyes to trace down and cease the sale of a lethal new weapon. At stake? Simply your entire world order.

Statham’s character is reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA knowledgeable and they set off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate the nefarious plans of a billionaire arms dealer.

Manufacturing firm STXfilms Movement Image Group boss Adam Fogelson stated: “Jason is a world field workplace heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that’s an irresistible mixture. It’s a thrill to be again in enterprise with Guy, Invoice and the crew at Miramax after our shared success on The Gents and we imagine Five Eyes is the form of movie our companions abroad will love as a lot as we do.”

Ritchie’s film The Gents, starring Matthew McConaughey, took $115m (£87m) on the field workplace final yr.

Ritchie and Statham have collaborated quite a few instances after their preliminary smash with Lock, Inventory. They teamed up for 2000’s Snatch, co-starring Brad Pitt, then obtained collectively once more for 2005’s high-stakes thriller Revolver.

Ritchie and Statham have simply completed filming Money Truck in Los Angeles, wherein Statham has the lead position of “H”, a person charged with transferring massive sums of cash across the metropolis. It’s scheduled for launch in January 2021.