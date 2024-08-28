Jason Statham Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Over the past two decades, Jason Statham has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and bankable action stars. Known for his gruff charm, intense physicality, and willingness to perform his stunts, Statham has carved out a unique niche in the action movie genre.

From humble beginnings as a street performer and competitive diver to headlining blockbuster franchises, Statham’s journey to stardom is as compelling as the high-octane films he’s known for.

Who is Jason Statham?

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England. Statham, the son of a lounge singer and street seller, grew up in Great Yarmouth and showed athletic talent from a young age.

He excelled in football and diving, eventually joining Britain’s National Diving Squad and competing for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. After his diving career, Statham worked as a model and street performer before being discovered by director Guy Ritchie.

This led to his breakout role in the 1998 crime comedy Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Statham’s natural charisma and physical presence caught Hollywood’s attention, launching his career as an action star.

Aspect Details Full Name Jason Statham Date of Birth July 26, 1967 Place of Birth Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England Age (2024) 56 years old Height 5’10” (1.78 m) Occupation Actor, Model, Producer Nationality British Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Children Two: a son (born 2017) and a daughter (born 2022)

Where is Jason Statham now?

As of 2024, Jason Statham continues to be one of Hollywood’s most in-demand action stars. He recently reprised his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X, the latest Fast & Furious franchise installment. Statham is also set to star in the upcoming films The Beekeeper and Levon’s Trade.

When not filming, Statham splits his time between Beverly Hills and London homes with his fiancée, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their two children. At 56, Statham shows no signs of slowing down and remains dedicated to performing many of his stunts.

Age and Physique

At 56 years old, Jason Statham maintains the chiseled physique that has been his trademark throughout his career. Standing 5’10” (1.78 m) tall, Statham follows a strict diet and exercise regimen to stay in shape for his physically demanding roles.

His muscular build and martial arts training allows him to convincingly portray tough-guy characters and perform complex fight scenes and stunts.

Personal Life and Relationships

Jason Statham has been in a relationship with model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010. The couple got engaged in 2016 and have two children together – a son born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2022.

Statham is notoriously private about his personal life, rarely discussing his family in interviews. However, he and Huntington-Whiteley occasionally share glimpses of their life on social media. The couple seems to prioritize keeping their relationship and children out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Professional Career and Achievements

Jason Statham’s acting career spans over 25 years and includes over 40 films. Some of his most notable roles and franchises include:

Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy

Chev Chelios in the Crank films

Lee Christmas in The Expendables franchise

Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise

Statham is known for performing many of his stunts and fight scenes, drawing on his martial arts and diving background. While he has yet to win major acting awards, Statham’s films have grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. He has helped revitalize the action genre and cement his status as one of Hollywood’s most reliable box office draws.

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Jason Statham’s net worth is around $90 million. His salary per film has increased significantly, with recent paydays reportedly reaching $20 million or more for starring roles.

Statham’s wealth comes primarily from his acting career, but he has also earned money through modeling contracts and endorsement deals with brands like Audi and Jaguar. His box office track record allows him to command top dollar for action roles.

Aspect Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately $90 million Salary per Film Up to $20 million or more Income Sources Acting, Modeling, Endorsements (Audi, Jaguar) Real Estate Investments Beverly Hills mansion ($13 million), previous Malibu home sale ($18.5 million), etc.

Company and Investment Details

While Jason Statham is not known to own or run any major companies, he has made some savvy real estate investments. Some of his notable property dealings include:

Selling an oceanfront Malibu home for $18.5 million in 2020 Owning a $13 million mansion in Beverly Hills Previously selling a Hollywood Hills home to actor Johnny Galecki for $9.2 million



Statham prefers investing in high-end real estate rather than starting businesses or making public stock market investments. His property portfolio represents a significant portion of his overall net worth.

Contact Details and Social Media

Jason Statham maintains an active presence on social media, though he tends to post sparingly compared to many celebrities. Fans can follow him on:

Platform Handle Followers (2024) Instagram @jasonstatham 42.4 million Facebook @JasonStatham 73 million Twitter @realjstatham 431,000

Statham does not publicly share contact information for business inquiries. Any professional contact likely goes through his management team or talent agency.

Conclusion

From competitive diver to global action star, Jason Statham’s career trajectory is a testament to his work ethic, physical abilities, and undeniable screen presence. As he continues to headline blockbuster franchises and expand his range as an actor, Statham has cemented his place as one of Hollywood’s most bankable and recognizable stars.

His no-nonsense persona on and off screen has earned him a devoted fanbase that eagerly awaits each new project. With several films in the pipeline and his passion for action cinema still strong, Jason Statham’s reign as an action icon shows no signs of slowing down.