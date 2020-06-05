Jason Sudeikis to Host Virtual Comedy Competition Series at TBS – Variety

TBS has greenlit a digital comedy competitors with Jason Sudeikis set to host.

“Event of Laughs” has acquired a seven-episode order at the cabler and can premiere June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Within the present, 32 comedians will face off in a bracket-style, single elimination match. Every episode will characteristic a number of matchups.

Featured comics will embody: Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comedian Canine, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, Piff The Magic Dragon with an extra two performers to come.

Every week the comics will create, produce, self-film, and star in their very own movies – from stand-up units to track parodies and every part inbetween. After the episode has aired, the house viewers will determine who strikes ahead, by way of cellphone and on-line voting, with the profitable comics returning for the subsequent spherical. The ultimate episode will characteristic an knowledgeable comedy panel charged with crowning a winner within the championship match-up. As well as, a charitable donation will likely be made to the United Nations Basis’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.

“We could also be with out a few of our favourite sports activities proper now however we will nonetheless partake in some fierce rivalries” stated Brett Weitz, common supervisor of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “These comics promise to deliver the humorous every week, however the viewers will get to determine who will get the final snicker.”

“Event of Laughs” is produced by The Jay & Tony Present with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells serving as government producers. Wells may also function showrunner.