Jason Sudeikis Wins Golden Globe for Musical or Comedy TV Series Actor

It appears Ted Lasso actually is profitable over everybody: Jason Sudeikis received the musical or comedy collection actor statue on the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

This was Sudeikis’ first-ever nomination from the HFPA and subsequently first win. It got here for his portrayal of the titular American soccer coach who crossed the pond to work for a Premier League staff in Apple TV Plus’ freshman half-hour. However, Sudeikis first portrayed the character greater than half a decade in the past, in promotional movies for NBC Sports activities’ protection of the real-life Premier League. The growth of the character in a feel-good sitcom received over audiences and critics alike when it premiered throughout the tumultuous summer season of 2020, and it has picked up its first award too.

Sudeikis was nominated alongside “Black Monday’s” Don Cheadle, “The Nice’s” Nicholas Hoult, “Schitt’s Creek’s” Eugene Levy and the incumbent winner within the class, “Ramy’s” Ramy Youssef.

“Ted Lasso” is at the moment in manufacturing on its second season in London. It was renewed for a 3rd season again in October earlier than manufacturing on Season 2 had begun.

The Ted Lasso character initially appeared in an NBC Sports activities video in 2013 to assist promote the truth that NBC Sports activities would start broadcasting English Premier League video games. It proved so profitable that NBC introduced the character again the next yr to function an analyst.

The present has confirmed standard with critics, with the primary season scoring an 86% approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Selection‘s Caroline Framke praised the present upon viewing it, writing, “Above all odds, ‘Ted Lasso’ chipped away at my skepticism till there was none left — identical to the character himself does to everybody he meets.”