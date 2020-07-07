Jasper Liu Talks About Working With Lee Seung Gi On Variety Present, Wanting To Invite HaHa, And More

Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu shared his ideas on working with Lee Seung Gi on the present “Twogether”!

“Twogether” is a journey selection program starring Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu, who’re the identical age however come from completely different nations and communicate completely different languages. Collectively, they journey to completely different nations to fulfill followers and overcome their boundaries to kind a friendship. The present was filmed again in 2019 however made its premiere on June 26.

On July 6, Jasper Liu sat down to speak about his expertise on “Twogether.” First, Jasper Liu revealed why he selected to hitch Lee Seung Gi for the variability present. He stated, “I actually appreciated the idea of touring throughout Asia and assembly followers. I additionally loved watching Lee Seung Gi’s tasks, and after listening to that the manufacturing workers of ‘Operating Man‘ is producing ‘Twogether,’ I made a decision to star on the present whatever the difficulties.”

He continued, “I assumed that there would clearly be difficulties due to the completely different cultures and languages, however I appeared ahead to the present greater than something, so I made a decision to attempt it out.”

Jasper Liu revealed how his ideas modified after filming the present. He stated, “At first, I puzzled if there can be any followers in Asia who like us, however I felt extraordinarily touched after assembly our followers. I additionally thought that the present can be concerning the means of two males with clumsy charms attending to know one another. I didn’t assume that there can be many new issues to attempt to to beat.”

He added, “Lots of the individuals on set are Korean, so I opened up all my senses as a result of I needed to know what they have been speaking about and what the environment was like. I keep in mind observing Lee Seung Gi as a result of I didn’t need to really feel like I used to be being distant.”

When requested to disclose a few of Lee Seung Gi’s charms, Jasper Liu stated, “Lee Seung Gi is charming in so some ways. He’s an individual with loads of strengths. He’s courageous, is aware of the best way to make everybody round him calm down, and he’s sensible.”

He continued, “Lee Seung Gi has such a great reminiscence that he’ll keep in mind one thing he hears as soon as. It’s onerous to choose only one factor as a result of he’s good at performing and singing, and there’s nothing he can’t do.”

Jasper Liu additionally shared that he and Lee Seung Gi obtained alongside nicely as a result of they’re each optimistic. He defined, “Even whereas we have been taking up our missions in the course of the present, we complemented each other nicely. There have been cases towards the center the place we had completely different opinions, however that didn’t develop into an issue.”

He elaborated, “Touring is tough when your accomplice isn’t on the identical web page as you, however I keep in mind that the method of touring with Lee Seung Gi was snug and nice.”

Whilst somebody with extra expertise in selection reveals, Lee Seung Gi was proven turning into a klutz throughout his “Twogether” missions alongside Jasper Liu. When requested if he felt betrayed by Lee Seung Gi’s less-than-stellar efficiency, Jasper Liu thought again to a mission he undertook with Lee Seung Gi and responded, “Slightly than feeling betrayed, I used to be extra grateful. When Lee Seung Gi was spinning the highest, I ran again to him after working alone mission, and I assumed it was unusual that the highest stored tipping over so rapidly. However after watching the edited footage, I spotted that spinning tops isn’t simple.” He added with fun, “I belatedly felt grateful for him.”

When the interviewer talked about that Lee Seung Gi had stated in a current interview that he’d gone simple on him in the course of the missions, Jasper Liu expressed his shock as he cried out in Korean, “Maintain on, maintain on.” He requested, “Lee Seung Gi cheated so many occasions, and that was him going simple on me?” Nonetheless, Jasper Liu shared that there have been no onerous emotions and expressed his awe at how artistic Lee Seung Gi can be when breaking the principles throughout video games. He stated, “I noticed that aspect of him on a special present, and I assumed that he was actually spectacular.”

He additionally complimented Lee Seung Gi, describing him as a trainer. Jasper Liu stated, “Even when Lee Seung Gi says that he can’t accomplish that, I need to work with him. I nonetheless have so much to be taught.”

He added, “I can’t carelessly go away a trainer behind. I have to at all times be with them.” He then admitted actually, “I can’t do a one-man present on my own but.”

When requested who he would invite to the present subsequent time, Jasper Liu selected HaHa. He stated, “I believe HaHa can be good on the missions as a result of he’s the king of video games.”

Jasper Liu considered the place he wish to go subsequent if there have been a second season to the present. He stated, “Lee Seung Gi stated that he desires to go to a rustic the place it’s chilly, and I believe a chilly nation can be good too. I’m afraid of the chilly, however I believe I can take it on.”

Jasper Liu additionally picked probably the most memorable metropolis and probably the most tough mission from the present. He stated, “I keep in mind each metropolis as a result of every one has a definite attribute. If I have been to decide on probably the most memorable second, it will be once I met all of the followers after returning to Seoul.”

He continued, “I labored onerous on my missions to fulfill followers from every metropolis, however I felt unhealthy that I couldn’t see them for a very long time due to the schedule. It was nice that the manufacturing crew created moments for me to fulfill the followers.”

Jasper Liu revealed {that a} lack of sleep was the toughest a part of the present and selected the mission the place he went sky diving because the scariest.

He then in contrast “Twogether” to different selection applications he has been on. He stated, “There was a time once I’ve been on a spread program for a few day, however that is my first time on a spread present crossed with actuality. I felt that the Korean manufacturing crew was skilled. The entire expertise was enjoyable.”

As a last remark, Jasper Liu stated, “I discovered that we should belief one another when touring. Belief is essential between pals. Recently, it’s tough to journey due to COVID-19, however I hope that everybody can have a great time touring with us just about by way of the present.”

He concluded, “I appeared ahead to visiting Korea to advertise ‘Twogether,’ however I remorse that it didn’t occur. Personally, I assumed that I ought to be taught Korean as a result of I may inform there was a giant language barrier, and I’m presently finding out onerous. If I get the possibility, I wish to take part in numerous tasks in Korea.”

