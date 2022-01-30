Jaswant Nagar Meeting Seat: A seat the place no wave issues for SP, BJP by no means gained, such is the equation

Jaswant Nagar Meeting Seat: Jaswantnagar meeting seat of Etawah district SP (Samajwadi Celebration) It has change into this type of castle, which the opposition events were strategizing for twenty years to penetrate, however this would now not be imaginable. Samajwadi Celebration Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mulayam Singh Yadav) Okay’s brother and SP President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Shivpal Singh Yadav’s uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) MLAs are being elected in this seat since 1996. In 2017, when SP were given lower than 50 seats in all of the state, even then Shivpal Singh Yadav were given a just right victory from right here. On the other hand, after 2017 Shivpal Singh Yadav had parted tactics with the SP. He shaped a separate birthday celebration, however this time additionally he’s contesting the elections at the image of SP. Jaswantnagar has been the normal seat for Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has been elected MLA for 5 consecutive phrases within the final 25 years, from the place he simply wins. Will or not it’s the similar this time too, there are some such equations.Additionally Learn – Bharthana Meeting Seat: The stronghold of SP, the place BJP gained for the primary time in 2017, such are the political equations of Bharthana

Saifai and Taka are available in Jaswantnagar meeting constituency. Jaswantnagar is situated close to Agra Kanpur Freeway. Saifai is the house of the Mulayam-Shivpal circle of relatives. Shivpal Singh Yadav contested from right here for the primary time in 1996. and reside. Since then he persisted to win until 2017. In 2022 too, he has landed at the identical seat because the SP image. Additionally Learn – Bundelkhand Opinion Ballot 2022: BJP can win all 19 seats in Bundelkhand, what’s going to be the standing of SP, know the precise survey

Mulayam Singh Yadav gained from this seat 7 occasions

The wave of any birthday celebration, somebody could have been within the politics of the rustic and the state, however the Mulayam circle of relatives has ruled this seat. Since 1967, best Yadav was once elected MLA in this seat. Mulayam Singh Yadav was once elected MLA from right here for the primary time in 1967. In 1969, Mulayam Singh Yadav misplaced to Congress’s Vishambhar Singh Yadav, however within the 1974 elections, Mulayam defeated Vishambhar Yadav. After this, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who landed on Bharatiya Lok Dal (BKD) price tag in 1977 elections, gained the elections. In 1980, Balram Singh Yadav of Congress defeated Mulayam Singh Yadav. After this, in 1985, Mulayam once more gained and not misplaced once more. In 1989, 1991, 1993, Mulayam Singh Yadav landed and gained. On this means Mulayam Singh Yadav gained this seat seven occasions. Additionally Learn – Karhal Meeting Seat: Will BJP’s magic paintings this time in Mainpuri’s Karhal seat? Or will Akhilesh achieve the meeting simply!

Shivpal Singh Yadav gained 5 occasions until now

After 1993, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed over this seat to his brother. Shivpal Singh Yadav contested from right here for the primary time in 1996 and has been profitable since then.

Yadav ruled Jaswantnagar seat

Jaswantnagar is a Yadav ruled seat. There are about one lakh 40 thousand Yadav electorate right here. SC electorate are about 80 thousand, Shakya about 45 thousand and Brahmins 18 thousand. Yadav electorate are in this type of huge quantity that votes of another caste aren’t required for any candidate to win. For this reason why this seat has change into an impregnable castle for the Yadav circle of relatives.

From right here, this time Mayawati has given price tag to Brajendra Pratap Singh of Dalit society as a BSP candidate. Dalits also are in just right numbers in Jaswantnagar.