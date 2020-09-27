Jaswant Singh Death: Joined the army at the age of 15, then reached the top of politics

Jaswant Singh Dies: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, who has been ill for a long time, has passed away. He was 82 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (Rajnath Singh) have expressed grief by tweeting his death. Jaswant Singh has been a Union Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Jaswant Singh has held several senior positions in the Government of India. Also Read – Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away for a long time- PM Modi expressed grief

Jaswant Singh was born on 3 January 1938. He was a skilled politician. If you talk about Jaswant Singh's political journey, he has been the Finance Minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 16 May 1996 to 1 June 1996. From 5 December 1998 to 1 July 2002, he was also the Foreign Minister in the Vajpayee government. Singh again becomes Finance Minister in the year 2002 and till 2004 he continues in his post. Tell us that Jaswant Sinha was elected MP from Darjeeling in the 15th Lok Sabha.

By the way, Jaswant Singh is a resident of Barmer district of Rajasthan, he did his service in the Indian Army for 15 years. He joined the Indian Army at the age of 15. Jaswant Singh was also considered very close to former Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur. In 2001, Jaswant Singh was also awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award. After this, he wrote a book about partition. In this book, he criticized Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel and praised Mohammad Ali Jinnah, due to which BJP was expelled by the party. However, Jaswant Singh was again included in the BJP after some time.

In 2014, Jaswant Singh wanted a ticket from the Jaisalmer-Barmer Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections. But not doing so, he quit the BJP and decided to contest the election independently. Please tell that Jaswant Singh was expelled from BJP for 6 years for this mistake.

Let me tell you that Jaswant Singh is one of the few politicians in Indian politics who has got the opportunity to become the Defense Minister, Finance Minister and Foreign Minister of India. He became the External Affairs Minister of India in the Vajpayee government, later replacing Yashwant Sinha as Finance Minister. Please tell that after his death many politicians have paid tribute to him.