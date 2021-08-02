Jatin Verma Wiki, Age, Female friend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Jatin Verma is an Indian lecturer. He’s the director of the Delhi-based UPSC training institute ‘JV’s IAS.’
Wiki/Biography
Jatin Verma used to be born on Friday, 27 February 1987 (age 34 years; as of 2021) in Delhi. His zodiac signal is Pisces. He used to be just right at research since youth.
Bodily Look
Top (approx.): 5′ 7″
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Black
Circle of relatives
Occupation
Jatin Verma began his profession as an educator at Unacademy (an Indian tutorial era corporate) in Would possibly 2017. At Unacademy, he provides lectures to the UPSC aspirants at the subjects- Polity & Governance, Indian Financial system, and Present Affairs.
In 2020, he based Jatin Verma’s Edutech Pvt. Ltd., a UPSC CSE preparation institute, in Delhi, to offer high quality training to aspiring civil provider scholars. He’s the CEO and director of the JV’s IAS.
He owns a YouTube channel identify JV’s IAS, the place he uploads tutorial movies for UPSE aspirants. The channel has greater than 91K subscribers (as of 2021).
Cope with (Institute)
Construction No. 39, First Flooring, Samyak Tower, Karol Bagh (Pusa Highway), New Delhi- 110005
Favourities
Information/Trivialities
- Jatin loves using motorcycles in his recreational time.
- He’s fluent in 4 languages- Hindi, English, Punjabi, and French.
- Jatin is the editor of Jatin Verma’s Present Affairs Mag for UPSC CSE Preparation and Articulate Present Affairs mag.
- He has greater than 460K fans on Unacademy.
- In an interview, when requested about opting for educating as his career, Jatin mentioned,
I’ve devoted myself to the esteemed career of training to satisfy my aspiration of constructing training extra obtainable and inexpensive.”