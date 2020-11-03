Javed Akhtar files defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut: Noted writer and poet Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation suit against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation complaint against Kangana Ranaut in the Andheri court. In this case, the court will hear on December 3. Also Read – Kangana is doing this special thing of Mumbai Miss, said – our stay together gives a feeling of vivacity

Explain that the actress has taken the name of Javed Akhtar several times in the year between some controversies. In an interview, Kangana shared that Javed Akhtar had threatened not to play with Hrithik Roshan’s family. Kangana also alleged that Akhtar tried to bully her through bullets near her Manali home. Also Read – ‘Krrish 3’ completes 7 years, Hrithik Roshan shares this message in a special way

Talking to Pinkvilla, Kangana had mentioned, “Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people.” If you do not apologize to them, you will not be anywhere. They will put you In jail and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. Kangana said that she said, you can also think about suicide. He told me all these things. Why did he say that if I do not apologize to Hrithik Roshan, I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Got angry too. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut won the hearts of people with her new poem ‘Akash’, listen viral Poetry

Javed Akhtar files defamation complaint at Andheri Court against actor Kangana Ranaut; hearing scheduled on December 3 (file pics) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UDgsl3GDU3 – ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Let me tell you that while Kangana Ranaut has recently named Javed Akhtar, his sister and former manager Rangoli Chandel has also shared such posts by quoting Kangana through social media. Interestingly, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Kangana and Rangoli in connection with a case lodged against them both at Bandra Police Station.

In an FIR lodged against both sisters at Bandra Police Station, the sisters have been accused of spreading religious discrimination. In the same case, while Kangana has been asked to appear for investigation on 10 November, Rangoli Chandel is to appear before the Bandra Police on 11 November.

This is the second summons for the sisters after they failed to appear before the police officers on 26-27 October, for investigation in the first information report filed against them which included charges of treason.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut has accused Javed Akhtar many times in a year that he did not speak anything against Hrithik Roshan and kept quiet.

Kangana said in an interview, “Once Javed Akhtar called me at his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you do not apologize to them, then you will not be anywhere. They will put you in jail and then there will be no other way but your waste. You have to commit suicide These were his words. Kangana had said that she shouted at me that my feet were shivering.