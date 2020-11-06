Javed Akhtar of Jharkhand arrested for threatening to kill MP’s Protem Speaker from Odisha

Bhopal: The police have arrested the accused of threatening to kill Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma from Odisha. Javed Akhtar (28), a resident of village Khagra in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, has been arrested by the Crime Branch and the cyber cell team of the police from Sambalpur in Odisha. Also Read – Jharkhand on the map of Maharashtra, now CBI will have to take permission from the state government for investigation

Sharma was allegedly threatened after protesting against the controversial cartoon released in France under the leadership of Congress MLA Arif Masood in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Let me tell you that Sharma's protest against the protest in Bhopal against France received an alleged threat to kill him on social media, after which the Assembly Secretariat demanded protection for the Protem Speaker.

Additional Director General of Police, (Bhopal Police Range) Upendra Jain said, "Javed Akhtar (28), a resident of village Khagra under Deoghar district of Jharkhand, has been arrested by the crime branch and the cyber cell of the police from Sambalpur, Odisha." He said that the accused had threatened to kill the speaker on Facebook and he works in a steel factory in Sambalpur.

Crime Brach / Cyber ​​Team arrested accused for threatening to kill Honorable Pro-TEM Speaker Shri Rameshwar Sharma on Facebook,

Accused – Javed Akhtar, father, Mohammad Hussain, age 28 years Village Khagra Police Station Kunda District Deoghar Jharkhand,

Let me tell you that on 29 October, protesters of the Muslim community led by MLA Arif Masood protested against the cartoon controversy of Prophet Mohammad Saheb and French President Emanuel Macron at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal.

After this protest, Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said in a statement that the protesters showing Islamic bigotry have created an atmosphere of fear in India and would have been better if this protest was held in France, because of the incident on which this demonstration Done in Bhopal, she is from France.

In the letter to the DGP, it was said that after this statement, Sharma has started receiving threats from different Facebook accounts. An official said that the security officer of Madhya Pradesh Assembly wrote a letter in this regard to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday. In a letter to the DGP, the security officer of the assembly said that the private secretary of the Protem Speaker has informed about the threats arising out of his (Protem Speaker) recent statement against the protest in Bhopal.