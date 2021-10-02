Javier Aguirre accepted the defeat against Bravos: “we have to be humble and self-critical”

File photo of the coach of Bravos Ciudad Juárez, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti. University Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico. April 23, 2019. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

Braves from Ciudad Juárez interrupted on Friday the winning streak recorded by Monterrey by thrashing it 3-1 at the start of the twelfth day of the Grita México A21 tournament.

The “Rayados” of Monterrey, who registered three consecutive wins, they did not lose since September 11 when they were defeated 2-1 by Atlas on matchday eight.

“We have to be humble and self-critical, we were doing well, but football has those things. I congratulate the rivalHe managed his pieces and the times. I don’t know if it was our worst game, but the intensity was lacking in the individual duels, perhaps a better attitude, ”said Monterrey technical director Javier Aguirre.

“If you are not up to the task and if you are not intense, the rival comes and wins you. Ricardo (Ferretti) raised it well and beat us well. There is nothing left but to look forward ”, he pointed out.

In the match played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, Monterrey generated the first goal option in the 12th minute with a shot from Argentine Maximiliano Meza that hit the left post.

The pressure from “Rayados” paid off in the 39th minute with a shot from Meza that was deflected by defender José García, leaving goalkeeper Hugo González with no opportunity to react.

Bravos tied at 41 minutes when the Uruguayan Diego Rolán he defined in the small area after a header from Brazilian Pedro Raúl Garay.

Two minutes later, the local team turned the score around through the Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago, who defined with a shot in the center of the area after a pass from José Esquivel.

The team led by the Brazilian Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti he scored the third goal in the 87th minute with a powerful shot from Uruguayan Maximiliano Olivera inside the area.

In the other match on Friday, Pachuca came back and won 2-1 as a visitor to Puebla with goals from Luis Chávez and Erick Sánchez after Diego de Buen had overtaken the local team.

The activity will continue on Saturday with the matches between León-Atlético San Luis, Santos Laguna-Mazatlán and Guadalajara-Atlas.

The day will be completed on Sunday when America faces Pumas UNAM, the champion Cruz Azul visits Tijuana, Toluca is local to Querétaro and Tigres UANL plays against Necaxa.

