Javier Aguirre acknowledged that he has not convinced Rayados forwards to overcome lack of forcefulness

Javier Aguirre acknowledged that he has not convinced Rayados forwards to overcome a lack of forcefulness (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Despite the fact that until this day they lost undefeated, Rayados from Monterrey he’s had trouble on offense. Although he has elite forwards like Rogelio Funes Mori, the scorer quota has been owed.

Javier Aguirre, Monterrey team coach, acknowledged that the lack of force is his fault. He assured that he will never hold a player responsible for deficiencies in his performance.

“I shouldn’t and I’m not going to point out players because this of the team’s offensive apparatus is my responsibility. If the goal pretension is poor it is because of the coach. Maybe I have lacked training better, perhaps I have lacked to convince them better “he explained at a press conference.

And it is that, since the tournament began, The Gang have lost their nose in front of the goal and have only scored four goals in six games. For this reason, the Mexican helmsman pointed out that they must improve in the definition in front of the bow.

If they generate chances, you have to put some in because the rival makes you a corner and sends you home with zero points

“What is certain is that there have been scoring chances. Maybe not so many today, but we did have, especially in the first half. By boat I soon remember four plays that, instead of going to goal, we threw them over it. They are the things that have to be fine-tuned ”, external.

In turn, the Vasco admitted that there was an error in the rear in the annotation of Matheus Dória, who in the end gave the victory to Santos Laguna. He noted that he is upset by the way they are running out of points this Sunday.

“When you receive a goal in a corner, you did something wrong, something happened. At the corner it is quite annoying because the team defends quite well, it has been designed to score in the zone. Something happened and a player finished off without jumping in the small area ”, he mentioned.

The technical director remarked that, after the Brazilian defender’s target, it cost them the final stretch of the match. Nevertheless, highlighted that they managed to have several plays to be able to tie the duel.

“The game got very uphill after the goal. In the last thirty it looked good, but it was very windy and the ball could no longer circulate. Even so We had the last one, that shot that they take off the line, and the shot of (Miguel) Layún that escapes by little ”, indicated.

The team, without making its best game, competed. I don’t see any cracks, but in the end the corner was the difference

For that reason, Aguirre asserted that he is not dissatisfied with the performance of his footballers. He recalled that in the last 30 minutes the game was diminished by the ground mist, which is commonly called in the region as “lagoon rain.”

“It doesn’t bother me at all. You couldn’t play, neither them nor us, because of the dustbin. With long shots you couldn’t see the ball, we had the air against us and the dust against us; It is not a pretext because we all suffer it, but even so in the second half we had three occasions ”, he scored.

Lastly, the strategist he downplayed tonight’s loss. He pointed out that they should be focused on the match against Necaxa and try to correct the mistakes that they have dragged on since the beginning of the season.

“This is a defeat, at the end of the day we have to see how (Ake) Loba is doing from his injury and how the team prepares because on Friday we have another one of these difficult games. Today we took a step back, but there is no other than to continue training “, ended.

