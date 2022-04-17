Javier Aguirre and Mallorca were beaten by Elche in the ‘final’ of La Liga due to non-relegation

Soccer Football – LaLiga – RCD Mallorca v Atletico Madrid – Visit Mallorca Stadium, Palma, Spain – April 9, 2022 RCD Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Royal Club of Majorca who directs the mexican Javier Aguirre was thrashed by Elche in a game corresponding to day 32 of The league. The confrontation ended with a score of three goals to zero in favor of the franjiverdes in direct duel for not descending in Spanish football.

Leading the vermilion team for the third time, the Vasco there was little he could do to prevent loose defeat against a rival that is also in the lower part of the classification. After being fired from the Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MXAguirre was hired by Mallorca with the aim of keeping the team in the first division with a range of nine games to achieve it.

So far, the Mexican has managed to get a victory in three games played in something that was classified by himself as a “final” in each weekend. With the surprising victory against Atlético de Madrid On date 31, the club was finally able to get out of the relegation places, a place to which they could fall again after the most recent defeat and in combination with some rival results.

Before the game, Aguirre was informed about a statistic that sought to encourage him: no team that has won both regular season games against the defending champion (in this case the mattresses) has never lost the category. The technician disdained the data by ensuring that it is useless to have achieved the two wins if at the end of the year they do not achieve permanence.

“I don’t know her and she sweats me, if we don’t stop playing and we’re already saved because the statistics say so. Numbers are fun for you, the only reality is the tie, the victory, and they are the numbers that are worth, those who are in the standings and that on Matchday 38 you have three with fewer points than you. He is the only one worth it, ”he said at a press conference.

Elche got the victory thanks to the goals of the Colombian johan mojica at 42 minutes, from Spanish Pedro Bigas at 58 and an own goal from the South Korean Lee Kang-in at 81. The game took place on the field of the Martínez Valero Stadium, in the Community of Valencia, and was dominated at all times by the local team.

Javier Aguirre’s painting offered little. The islanders remained on the defensive for much of the game waiting for a fortuitous blow that would benefit them on the scoreboard, but it did not come. Although it took them almost half of the duel to beat Vasco’s strategy, once it happened, there was no going back. A hope was seen with the entry of the Japanese and former Real Madrid, Takefusa Kubo. However, when a Mallorcan response seemed possible, the rival scored the second goal.

With the result against Mallorca’s permanence in La Liga has been complicated. He faces six commitments that will decide the fate of the team, at least for the following season. His next game is against Alavés, another direct rival in the fight not to be relegated. Then it will collide with Barcelona, ​​Granada, Seville, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

