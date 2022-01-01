Javier Aguirre attacked Mexican soccer: “In Europe nobody sees us”

Javier Aguirre confesses that MLS is better known in Europe than Liga MX. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The technical director of the Striped from Monterrey, Javier Aguirre said in an interview with TUDN, that in Europe nobody sees the Liga BBVA MX, after the long journey of Basque in the old continent, where he led teams like the Atlético de Madrid, Osasuna, Zaragoza and Espanyol.

“After 12 seasons in Spain I would sadly tell you that we don’t promote ourselves well, nobody watches Mexican soccer, there are platforms and there is history, soccer people do, but the average fan, he doesn’t see it,” he said. the Mexican strategist.

“It’s easier being there, living there, watching an MLS game, in Egypt and in Paris or Copa Libertadores, Brazil or Argentina and Mexico each week there was a summary, not of Mexico of Concacaf,” revealed ‘the Basque’ during the talk.

In addition to the above, Aguirre gave as an example the occasion in which the name of Miguel Herrera he rang to direct Real Betis Balompié, and despite having been the coach of the Mexican National Team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he was not yet known in the Iberian country, despite being one of the most renowned strategists for his effusive celebrations.

“They don’t know us. I remember in ‘El Chiringuito’ the name of Miguel Herrera came out for Betis, one of the gatherings threw the name of Miguel Herrera, one of the best Mexican coaches in history, who made a great World Cup and has won many things in Mexico , the famous ‘Piojo’, Miguel Herrera and they tell you: ‘I don’t know who he is’. We are doing something wrong, ”said the Mexican strategist.

Monterrey was eliminated in the Apertura 2021 in the Quarterfinals against Atlas. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

On the other hand, he also assured that for him Closing 2022, The gang It cannot have a worse tournament than this last one that has just concluded with the Atlas championship, it also confirmed that what happened in this last semester of 2021 was as a result of injuries due to overwork in the players.

“We can’t get worse, as we did in the last tournament. We had many injuries, despite that we won the Concachampions and now the Club World Cup is coming. There is no Gold Cup, there are no Olympians, there is no America’s Cup, there are not so many trips; the risk of injury is minimized, ”Aguirre commented.

Rodolfo Pizarro would be close to becoming a new Monterrey player. (Photo: Sam Navarro / Reuters)

Finally, despite being one of the most expensive payrolls in the Liga BBVA MX, the Rayados They could not achieve the objective of overcoming the quarterfinal round of Grita México A21 since, according to Rogelio Funes Mori, rivals always seek to beat Monterrey as they are the strongest team in the championship.

“We are the strongest team in the League and they want to beat you whatever and take advantage of the matches, but one leaves with a bitter taste beyond the fact that we could meet a goal of two, the league is very important and we couldn’t give ”, declared Funes Mori.

On the other hand, the attacker assured that one of the reasons that prevented them from getting the title was the saturated calendar and the constant trips they made. Likewise, the Twin assured that his call to the Mexican National Team by Gerardo Martino is thanks to the fact that he has won it on the field.

“I am happy to be considered by Tata Martino, I think I have earned it, there is a great group that we all want the same goal that is to qualify for the World Cup and I think we are on the right track, obviously in the last games we did not go as well. we wanted ”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

COVID-19 in Liga MX: infections increased a few days after starting the Clausura 2022

What is known about Erik Lira and his arrival in Cruz Azul

Why Roberto Durán put Canelo Álvarez above Julio César Chávez