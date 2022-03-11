Javier Aguirre blamed the violence for the lack of quality in Liga MX: “It was creepy” (Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

After being removed from his position as coach of MonterreyJavier Aguirre finally broke the silence, but he did not do it to talk about his departure from the Monterrey team, but to comment on the violent moment that was experienced in the Corregidora Stadium last Saturday, March 5.

The fight that the fans of Queretaro and Atlas It was news around the world, especially because of the shocking images that circulated after the event, for which the Mexican coach was requested by a Spanish radio program to give his point of view on the matter.

“it was creepy”. With that phrase he described for The spar the feeling he had after learning what had happened in QueretaroSo he added: “I never saw that in my life”.

Due to this event, Aguirre He took advantage of the moment to explain one of the reasons why several foreign soccer players decide not to come to Aztec football, since according to his words, violence is a great impediment to convincing players.

The Mexican strategist argued that several foreign players do not want to come to Mexico due to the news that emerges about the violence (Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

“You call a player to come and he says no, thanks, I prefer to stay here because the news is not very good”

Despite stating that he encountered a MX League “very beautiful” and in which any team can win, hinted that Mexican soccer is in a critical situation due to the brave bars that some clubs havewho promote violent acts off the field.

“This tension has a time, the teams do what they can, they try, but we have been subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the bars for a while. At the end of training they wait for you, they yell at you, they go to the airports and don’t even mention visitors, their own”, affirmed the strategist.

It should be remembered that after the painful elimination of his former team, the Monterrey Striped, in the Club World Cup, some fans harshly criticized their players and even the most radical put photographs of their faces on ice chests.

“It is something that we are on time, fortunately no one has died, but it was creepy. I never saw that in my life.”

Atlas and Querétaro staged one of the most violent fights in the history of Mexican soccer (Photo: REUTERS/Victor Pichardo)

As if this were not enough, the former coach of Rayados, Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna He talked about his time as a soccer player and explained that in that decade of the 80s, his family could go see him play on any team without fear of violence.

“The note of the images that were given over the weekend and went around the world makes me sad, on the bars. When I played they were called porras, the one from América, Chivas… we went with the family, my parents went to the Azteca to see me play. Today I would not dare to go with my son to an away game”, pointed out Aguirre.

His words caused an echo in Mexico and Spain, where he has carved out an important career as a coach, despite the fact that his last two experiences include relegation with the Leganes and a premature contract termination with Monterrey.

Despite winning the Concachampions, Javier Aguirre was dismissed as coach of Monterrey after more than a year at the helm (Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

