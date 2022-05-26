Javier Aguirre confessed that he did not regret directing Rayados despite criticism

(Foto: REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

The club Monterrey He had no patience with management. Javier Aguirre after the performance he showed in the 2021 Club World Cup, so later months He was fired. Even though that him Vasco came out in the middle of a campaign of contempt carried out by the fans MonterreyJavier did not regret having returned to the MX League albeit in a very short period.

His time at the head of the scratched It was one more in his career as technical directorso your stay in the Monterrey Club it did not affect him despite being so criticized by The gang. Recently in an interview with Fox Sports Javier Aguirre acknowledged his time in Monterrey and what he took with him on his return to Liga MX after being absent for two decades.

The first thing he made clear is that despite the circumstances in which he came back and left, did not regret taking command of scratched Well, he assured that having been in the Liga MX again helped him to see the progress of Mexican football, so his time on the bench in Monterrey was not a decision that martyred him for not having achieved the objectives that the team pursued and Directive.

Javier Aguirre directed Rayados from 2020 to 2022 (Photo: EFE/ Orlando Barría)



“No, I didn’t regret it at all, I verified in first person the level of Mexican soccer; I had been away for many years, since 2001 I had not managed in the Mexican league and I will return in 2020-2021 and check the evolution of Mexican soccer, ”he explained.

However, during the year he led the Albiazul squad, he highlighted that there are still questionable things within the tournament competition formats well the Vasco He pointed out that although he is committed to greater equality in the league, it is not “fair” for the first places in the table.

And it is that within the format in which Javier Aguirre competed, it was when the away goal helped the teams in the league for the tiebreaker, so the current technical director of Mallorca saw that format as something “unfair” for the first places in the table of positions.

Another of the points that he questioned was about the playoffs since a total of 12 clubs have the possibility of competing for the title of champion, for which the work of the entire season was downplayed.

Javier Aguirre is the coach of Mallorca in Spain (Photo: LaLiga)

“I’m still a critic of the league As for the theme, I mean that 12 qualify, the theme of the repechage, round trip. The super leader is often not a champion. Yes it is true that he gives equality to the league but I would like them to look for a change, the changes are good for the fans; I understand that it is when the league rises the most, but I don’t think it’s fair for the first places”, he added.

Aguirre arrived at the Monterrey club in December 2020, throughout his stay at scratched managed to be crowned champion of the Concacaf Champions League and a fifth place in the Club World Cup 2021. In Liga MX he failed to be crowned champion because on the two occasions in which he qualified for the league he was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

His departure was in the midst of a general discomfort of the fans due to the result they obtained in the little world. By February 2022, the Monterrey board announced the dismissal of Aguirre and, in his place, presented Victor Manuel Vucetich. Despite this, the Vasco took command of Mallorca, a team to which saved from relegation from LaLiga y aims to stay longer with the Spanish squad.

