Javier Aguirre, for his sixth adventure in Spanish football: he signed for Mallorca

Javier Aguirre signed for Mallorca. Photo: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

Javier Aguirre has become the new technical director of Real Club Deportivo Majorca from Spain in what will be his return to the benches of the Iberian country. The Basque comes with the aim of saving the pirates of the decline in The League, a championship in which the team is in eighteenth place with 26 points in 29 games played. The Mexican has nine games to do it.

After being separated from the Monterey Striped due to poor results only at the end of February, Aguirre did not wait too long to join a new project. The coach will return to Spanish football where he has made a large part of his career and where he has forged most of his career. At club level, he is the nationality of which he has managed the most teams.

“I understand the wishes, I understand that it is my job, the decisions of the board. They are the times that are handled, five games of the third tournament, but there are no reproaches. Now I am here (Mallorca) with another story, a new job and a new city. I stay with the satisfaction of winning a titlewas stamped on the Monterrey shirt, I have my medal”, said the 63-year-old coach for the microphones of Fox Sports MX.

Real Mallorca will represent the sixth group that he directs in Spain. Before he already did it in Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol de Barcelona and Leganés. With the exception of the colchoneros, there have been situations in which the team is fighting to get out of the last places in the classification. The most recent example was Leganés who could not save from relegation in 2020.

Vasco’s path, however, has not focused solely on Spain as he has experience in football in Japan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Mexico. The rest of the clubs he has managed have been Al-Wahda Football Club, Atlante, Pachuca, Monterrey and the senior teams of Japan, Egypt and Mexico. The latter up to two times.

In his track record, the coach has titles in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, but not in Spain. With the Tuzos he won the Liga MX in 1999 and with the Rayados the Concacaf Champions League. With Al-Wahda he twice won the President’s Cup and a League Cup. Internationally, he has a Gold Cup trophy with Mexico in the 2009 edition.

With the little reds It was perhaps the period of greatest relevance in Spanish football. Aguirre came to the old continent to direct for the first time with Osasuna, a team in which he remained for four seasons and which he led to play a Copa del Rey final (lost against Real Betis) and obtain a historic fourth place at finish the 2005-2006 season.

He arrived at the Madrid team in 2006 after having left a good feeling in his previous team. Vasco was on the mattress bench for three seasons and, among other things, returned the club to the top of La Liga and to compete at the continental level after several years of not doing so (more than a decade).

In 2010, the Mexican joined the Hands in an unfavorable situation. In that season the club was last in the standings, but by the end of the championship they managed to stay in the first division with a victory in the last match. The case has been investigated by the Spanish authorities on suspicion of match fixing, however, they have already determined that there was no such thing.

With the Parakeets the story was similar. The fight not to be relegated was not something new for Aguirre, who did achieve the goal in the two years he was as coach. In his first season he even got to fight for competition positions in Europe after an important comeback of results. He was from 2012 to 2014.

In 2019, Javier arrived with the Pepineros again has the goal of saving the team from relegation. To the bad record of the Mexican, this time he did not achieve his mission. Those led by Aguirre clung to the first division until the last day where their future was finally decided. The coach isl Leganés decided not to continue their relationship after that.

