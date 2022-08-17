Javier Aguirre started the new season in LaLiga with a draw with the goal of keeping Mallorca in first place

Javier Aguirre, technical director of Real Mallorca. Photo: @GMallorquinista

Javier Aguirre started a new season as technical director in LaLiga from Spain, this time with the Royal Sports Club Majorca which he managed to save from relegation just a few months ago. Now, with the 2022-23 championship ahead of him, the Mexican and his team aim to show a more solid face that allows them to aspire to better positions and of course, to stay one more year in the first division.

The start of the calendar summoned them to the San Mamés pitch to face Atlhetic Club in a duel in which they did not start as favourites, which was reflected in the performance of the actions as the Bilbao team had the best scoring options. The meeting, however and for the benefit of the visitors, finished with scoreless draw and one point per side.

“Being objective, the rival did many things to beat us, but we also work a lot. We gave up the initiative and the ball. It is not the ideal game to always be defending, but to begin with it is not bad. We failed to believe in our possibilities. The round trip did not suit us and Athletic clearly surpassed usbut as the minutes went by we settled down and were able to reach the rival goal a couple of times”, he commented the Basque Aguirre.

The siege of the locals continued throughout the match, but it was during the last minutes that it became more intense. The goalkeeper of the Balearic squad, the Serbian Pedrag Rajkovibecame the key factor to keep arc zero with a couple of high-level interventions. In one of them, he took a ball off the goal line that one of his defenders had previously sharply deflected.

Still in injury time, the recent addition of Aguirre for this season covered up a shot to point blank range with the chest “He did a good job. He has fallen very well in the locker room and is a signing that came in handy for us. I hope to continue in this line. Sure he will have mistakes, but if he continues with this attitude in training he will continue to grow”, held the Mexican coach.

In this way, the Mallorca took out a valuable point of one Cathedral totally full of rival fans that earned them a place in the middle of the table, but above all it represented a positive emotional blow for the new season.

For matchday two of LaLiga, the Bermellones appear on the Son Moix pitch in front of their audience to receive the Real Betis on Saturday, August 20 at 12:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The programming of Mallorca vs Betis will face two Mexicans, Vasco Aguirre on the bench now Andrew Saved on court Or at least it was what was originally planned, however, difficulties in registering Verdiblanco players could prevent the presence of the little Prince at the match.

And it is that according to Sevillian media reports, the Betic directive would have these limitations due to the fact that its wage mass exceeds the statutes of the fair play financial stipulated by LaLiga and therefore, Guarda and other footballers would not have been registered yet. The deadline is the last day of this month.

“I worry about the field and I always say that the objectives have to be consistent with reality. We will see until August 30. It is a club that has many aspirations and we have to have a squad according to what we set out to do. TWe have to be happy with what we did in our debut with eleven fewer players. We’ll have to think about the game in Mallorca, take another step and we’ll see what happens”, commented Manuel Pellegrini, coach of the Andalusians.

