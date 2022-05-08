Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca is thrashed in LaLiga and approaches relegation

Javier Aguirre: Photo: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

With the end of the 2021-22 season near, the positions in the classification table begin to be defined in LaLiga. While Real Madrid has already been proclaimed champion, the clubs that will compete next year in European tournaments, as well as those that will lose the category, remain to be known. In this last aspect, it is Real Mallorca from the Mexican Javier Aguirre one of the teams directly involved and that with only three games remaining, the risk of descending is great.

This Saturday morning, in a game corresponding to day 35 of the Iberian championship, the vermilion team missed an important opportunity against Granada, a rival with whom they fight directly at the bottom of the table. Those led by Vasco appeared before their audience on the pitch at the Son Moix Stadium, but were surprised to be scored six runs to two for the rojiblancos.

Despite having maintained an effective chase for two-thirds of the match, the second half proved disastrous as they received five goals in just over 40 minutes. For the Majorcans the scorers were Salva Sevilla and Antonio José Raíllo Arenas, while for the Granadans they were Luis Javier Suárez, Sergio Escudero, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina Vidal and Myrto Uzuni, the latter twice.

Mallorca was thrashed at home by Granada on matchday 35 of La Liga. Photo: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

In this way, Mallorca added its second consecutive defeat and by the end of the day, could finish among the last three positions of the classification if Cádiz manages to score points in their respective match (against Elche). The Vasco He was signed by the island team with the explicit objective of staying in the highest category in Spain. A task that is not placed for the first time on the shoulders of the Mexican coach.

On the calendar, three games remain to achieve the goal. On the 36th they will visit Andalusia to face the Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium; in the 37 they will receive at home the Vallecano Rayand finally, in the 38 they will travel to Navarra to close against the health. Relegation in LaLiga could be decided until the last moment of the tournament, since there are six points that separate 16th from 20th place.

Aguirre finds himself managing a European club for the sixth time in his career as technical director. In the history of the Mexican there are clubs like Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​Leganés and now, Mallorca. With the exception of mattresses, the Vasco has fought relegation with all its teams, managing to save the category with three of four teams (He did not get it in the 2019-2020 season with Leganés.

health

With the rojillos It was perhaps the period of greatest relevance in Spanish football. Aguirre came to the old continent to direct for the first time with Osasuna, a team in which he remained for four seasons and which he led to play a Copa del Rey final (lost against Real Betis) and obtain a historic fourth place at finish the 2005-2006 season.

Javier Aguirre: Photo: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

Atletico Madrid

He arrived at the Madrid team in 2006 after having left a good feeling in his previous team. Vasco was on the mattress bench for three seasons and, among other things, returned the club to the top of La Liga and to compete at the continental level after several years of not doing so (more than a decade).

Royal Saragossa

In 2010, the Mexican joined the Hands in an unfavorable situation. In that season the club was last in the standings, but by the end of the championship they managed to stay in the first division with a victory in the last match. The case has been investigated by the Spanish authorities on suspicion of match fixing, however, they have already determined that there was no such thing.

Spanish from Barcelona

With the Parakeets the story was similar. The fight not to be relegated was not something new for Aguirre, who did achieve the goal in the two years he was as coach. In his first season he even got to fight for competitive positions in Europe after an important comeback in results. He was from 2012 to 2014.

Leganes

In 2019, Javier arrived with the Pepineros again has the goal of saving the team from relegation. To the bad record of the Mexican, this time he did not achieve his task. Those led by Aguirre clung to the first division until the last day where their future was finally decided. The coach and Leganés decided not to continue their relationship after that.

KEEP READING:

What would happen if Canelo Álvarez loses against Dmitry Bivol

“We don’t know exactly where we are”: accused ‘Checo’ Pérez ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

“It would be my mistake”: Alexis Vega denied interest in playing in Europe after renewing with Chivas