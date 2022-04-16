Javier Aguirre’s mockery of his Japanese player for a haircut that went viral

Javier Aguirre’s mockery of his Japanese player for the haircut that went viral (Video: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

Javier Aguirre He is quite a character in Spanish football, where he has been characterized as one of the most charismatic and particular strategists, especially for his way of expressing himself, which is why his press conferences always have one or another comic detail.

How could it be otherwise, prior to “the final” that will be played this weekend against the Elche for salvation, decided to add a funny moment to his statementsalthough on this occasion he took one of his players as a victim.

Is about Takefusa Kubothe midfielder originally from Japan and who at 20 years old remains the great promise of Asian football, since his letter belongs to the Real Madrid and is currently on loan at the Mallorca.

Javier Aguirre will play his third game in charge of Mallorca to seek salvation (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Because he has not been a starter in recent games, during the last conference he was asked about how he has seen the development of Kubo in recent days and if he could be a starter this Saturday at the stadium Martinez Valero.

“I really liked what (Kubo) did when he entered the field (vs. Atlético de Madrid) and this week he has trained very well, very very well,” said Aguirre, later delving into his chances of starting as a starter.

“I spoke with him and he is ready. I don’t know if he is going to start or not, but he is involved, ”he declared. The Basque before lashing out at the young Japanese footballer’s hair.

“Takefusa is a great player and an excellent signing, lousy haircut, but he is very good”

Takefusa Kubo is on loan with Mallorca from Real Madrid (Photo: EFE/CATI CLADERA)

obviously this caused laughter throughout the press room and Aguirre himself was seen enjoying the joke, as he laughed in front of the microphones before continuing with the analysis of the next commitment.

In Spain, the “Aguirre effect” became a trend after his appointment, especially after the victory they achieved last week against Atlético de Madrid in the Stadium of Son Moixwhere he got the first three points of his management against one of the most successful teams in La Liga.

With this result, Aguirre’s team left the relegation zone by one point and matched Granada’s 29 points; while he approached Elche and Getafe, who are above with 32 units.

For this reason, the match against Elche this Saturday will be crucial for the aspirations of the Balearic team, because in case of victory, they would sink a direct rival and be closer to salvation.

Javier Aguirre has the task of rescuing Mallorca from relegation (Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

This is the Javier Aguirre’s sixth adventure in Spainsince before he had also landed at Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol de Barcelona and Leganés.

Except for the mattress team, all the institutions it has reached share a common denominator: fight for the bottom of the table. The most recent example was Leganés, who could not save from relegation at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

However, the path of Vasco has not focused solely on Spain, as he has experience in football from Japan, Egypt and the United Arab Emiratesbesides the Mexican. The rest of the clubs he has managed have been the Al-Wahda Football Club, Atlante, Pachuca, Monterrey and the absolute selections of Japan, Egypt and Mexico. The latter up to two times.

KEEP READING:

Javier Aguirre, for his sixth adventure in Spanish football: he signed for Mallorca

Chivas: who are the candidates to replace Leaño

Javier Aguirre won his first final: Mallorca obtained a crucial victory against Atlético de Madrid