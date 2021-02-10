Javier Aquino revealed that he has sleep problems prior to the final of the Club World Cup between Tigres and Bayern Munich

Javier Aquino acknowledged that adrenaline is at its limit prior to the Club World Cup final (Video: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

Javier Aquino, midfielder of the UANL Tigers, recognized that adrenaline is at the limit prior to the final of the Club World Cup. He revealed that it has been difficult for him to fall asleep due to the emotion of facing the Bayern Munich, champion of the Champions League.

“It is difficult to remain calm in these types of situations. I am a player who has been in soccer for certain years and still feels that adrenaline rush. Yes it is difficult to sleep a little “, he commented in a video posted on the official Tigres Twitter account.

The 30-year-old footballer expressed that the entire group is happy to reach the last game for the Mundialito title. “It is going to be something incredible for us as a club, as a Confederation, as a country. These types of matches have to be enjoyed and everything has to be delivered on the field, ”he mentioned.

The offensive flyer indicated that the feeling is similar to the one experienced when Mexico defeated Germany in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He explained that this type of historical triumphs do not occur often in football.

“It is a similar feeling because not every day you can make history in football. What we achieve, beyond the fact that we have not won the title, It is a very great satisfaction because we are already in the history books ”, he added.

We are going to enjoy it to the fullest to try to raise the name of Tigres and Mexico

The offensive midfielder indicated that the sensation is similar to that experienced when Mexico beat Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

In turn, he spoke about the semifinal meeting, where the felines beat Palmeiras with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac. He acknowledged that it was a complicated duel, but pointed out that now they are excited to face the German giant.

“It was a difficult game. We knew that Palmeiras was a great rival, current champion of the Copa Libertadores, but we are very happy and excited because we are going to experience something unique, “he declared.

By last, Aquino expressed his gratitude to the university institution for all the moments he has lived in these last six years. “Lucky and grateful to all the people who have trusted me, right now with Tigres for everything he has given me ”, ended.

Of the seven Mexican teams to go to the tournament, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

And it is that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were Necaxa’s third places in the first edition of 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, America (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) who could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

Thus, Andre Pierre Gignac he remembered his words after the quarter-final match against Ulsan Hyundai. “I said we came to make history and we are the first Mexican club to reach the final”, said the feline player after the victory against Palmeiras.

The highest historical scorer of the university institution pointed out that those of the Sultana del Norte made a great effort to take the victory. “We made a great effort, from the goalkeeper to the striker”, he detailed.

