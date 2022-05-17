Javier Aquino’s mistakes that hurt Tigres and that excited Cruz Azul

(Photo: Reinhold Matay/ USA TODAY Sports)

For the second leg of the MX League quarterfinalsthe squad of tigers was affected from the first minutes of the game and Blue Cross had a minimal advantage that made them dream of going to the semifinals. And it is that Javier Aquino starred in two actions that put Miguel’s pupils in trouble Louse Herrera.

The first mistake occurred at minute 18 of the first half when the felines they had the ball very close to their area, in a corner of the field, Aquino tried to make a clearance to get her out of the danger zone; however he lost the ball and He gave it to an element of Cruz Azul.

Because they were very close to Nahuel Guzmán’s goal, they sent a cross to the small area and Cristian Tabó knew how to finish the play in order to score the first goal of the match and tie the overall. And it is because the UANL winger did not see the marking, he made a mistake when clearing and gave away a score for the Machine.

Javier Aquino was expelled from Tigres vs Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

The Tabo’s goal It caused Juan Reynoso’s squad to trust and take more participation on the field to get closer to the scoreboard since they only needed one goal to go to the next stage of the tournament. In social networks they began to undermine Aquino’s performance since they remembered his time as a player cement workersso they were upset with his performance on the court.

Although the difference was minimal, Tigres could still turn the score around and ensure their pass to the next stage of the tournament. But again the Olympic medalist erred in an action that caused him to be expelled a few minutes after the end of the first half.

He was expelled at minute 45 + 7 due to a strong sweep that left an element lying cement. Although at first they marked the yellow card, the referee of the game had to resort to VAR to review the play and thus decide what the appropriate sanction was.

(Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

After analyzing the infraction, it was determined that Aquino should be expelled for rough play Angel Romero. For this reason, the Tigres squad played the complementary part without a player less. It should be remembered that Michael Louse Herrera was not present in the game because he was sent off in the first leg.

Despite the advantage that Cruz Azul had, he was unable to score another goal and table positionsTigres remained as the last semifinalist with a overall score of 1 – 1.

At the end of the Tigres vs. Cruz Azul match, Liga MX defined the teams that will participate in the semifinals of the championship. The first duel will be Pachuca against America and the second semifinal will be between Tigres and Atlas.

semifinals liga mx closing 2022 (Photo: ligamx.net)

According to the official statement from the Liga BBVA MX, on Monday, May 16, the exact times will be announced when the matches take place.

“The dates and times of the Semifinals will be announced tomorrow, Monday, May 16, after the virtual meeting with the representatives of the participating Clubs.

Remember that the series of said instance are played as a round trip match, where in case of a tie in the global score at the end of the two matches, the one classified to the Semifinals will be the best placed in the General Table, according to the Article 20 of the Competition Regulation”, reads the official statement.

