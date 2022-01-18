Javier Bardem desires to experience a sandworm in Dune 2: the actor tells his needs for the sequel

All Javier Bardem desires is so as to experience a sandworm. After completing his paintings as Desi Arnaz in Ser los Ricardos, Bardem spoke to Cut-off date about his hopes for Dune: Section 2, wherein he’s going to reprise his position as Stilgar, the blue-eyed Fremen warrior.

Particular, Javier Bardem talks about how he hopes to experience one of the vital large sand beasts within the upcoming sequel. He even says that he has requested director Denis Villeneuve if he could make it occur. The actor is fast to indicate that there’s precedent within the saga for Stilgar using a sandworm.

“[Denis Villeneuve] He instructed me he is going to take a look at to make that occur. Via the best way, that occurs within the guide. Stilgar teaches Paul [Atreides] easy methods to take the facility of the barren region, which is to tame those large animals to make use of their energy, their energy and their huge measurement in opposition to the Harkonnens. let’s hope that occursBardem says.

Within the Dune books and within the films, sandworms are large predators that emerge from the sand to consume vacationers. A Fremen is observed using a sandworm at one level within the first movie, however best in brief. Who is aware of, Bardem may get his want.

In the meantime, Bardem Says He Nonetheless Does not Know What Path The Showed Sequel Will Take.

“I have not learn anything else but, so I am not certain what is in retailer for me in ‘Dune’. I do know up to you do at the moment. I have heard there are scripts, however I have not learn anything elsesays Badem.I will be able to’t wait to place myself again within the palms of Denis Villeneuve. I like it.“.

Dune: Section 2 was once formally introduced in October, in a while after the primary movie was once launched. Its premiere is scheduled for the autumn of 2023.