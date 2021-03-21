Javier Ortega Desio ended his link with the UAR

Ortega Desio was part of Los Pumas in the World Cups in England 2015 and Japan 2019

After six seasons of ties with the Argentine Rugby Union, Javier Ortega Desio ended his contract with the mother entity of local rugby. Without a place in Jaguares XV in the Argentine Rugby Super League, the third row closed its way through the system.

Born rugby player in Estudiantes de Paraná and with a successful stint at URBA with the San Isidro Club, the Entre Rios forward played a total of 57 caps with the Los Pumas jersey, participated in the 2015 World Cups in England and Japan 2019 and was a starter in the 2019 Super Rugby final with the Jaguares team led by Gonzalo Quesada. In addition, he was part of the Argentine franchise team from 2016 to 2020.

The statement of the Argentine Rugby Union

The Argentine Rugby Union communicates that Javier Ortega Desio ended his contract by mutual agreement after six seasons. Among its main milestones, during these years of the bond, the Entre Ríos forward started the Super Rugby 2019 final with Jaguares and played two World Cups with Los Pumas (2015 and 2019).

The UAR thanks Javier for all these years shared with great moments lived and wishes him the best of success for his next challenges.

SOURCE: ESPN