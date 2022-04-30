Javier Saviola affirmed that a player from the Argentine national team would be “the ideal reinforcement” for Atlético de Madrid

Saviola knew how to play in Barcelona and Real Madrid

Javier Saviola was one of the protagonists of a day of football organized by the Spain League that brought together several figures who knew how to shine in the contest of the Iberian country. There he was consulted about the current situation of the main teams and did not hesitate to recommend him to Diego Simeonetechnician of Atletico Madridwhich footballer should sign in the next transfer market.

The Rabbit said:Lautaro Martínez would be an ideal reinforcement, he is one of the best strikers out there. He is very ambitious and has a lot of goals, he is lethal. You can also knock down walls and hang out with other players. Is very complete”. It is worth remembering that in June Luis Suárez would leave the Colchonero team at the end of his contract after two seasons and that is why the club is looking for a center forward.

According to the Italian site Tuttosportthe Inter Milano he won’t let go of his goalscorer unless someone shells out close to €80 million to take it away, which complicates any type of negotiation. This makes it clear how important the Toro you have on your team.

Lautaro Martínez will play the Qatar World Cup with the Argentine team (EFE)

In Spain, with five games to go until the end of the League, the Real Madrid could be proclaimed champion this week if he adds a point against Espanyol or his closest pursuers, Barcelona y SevillaThey don’t win their respective matches. “Real Madrid is a fair winner. In such a competitive League, whoever wins is for fairness and more because of how well they have been doing in all competitions. We know his fighting spirit and Real Madrid, in a certain period of the championship, took many points ahead and with that difference it is difficult for him to lose several games in a row”, Saviola declared.

Lastly, the former footballer who played for Barcelona between 2001 and 2004 and later for Real Madrid in the 2006/2007 campaign, gave his opinion on how he sees the Barça team led by his former teammate Xavi Hernández from a distance: “We knew what Xavi was facing. He has made a big change in his mood and it is seen that the team is more confident, because it is about turning the image. It’s difficult to grab a League like Xavi did and we have to talk about his courage. I’m a friend of his and the only thing I want is for him and Barcelona to do well”.

With information from EFE

