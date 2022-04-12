Javier Valle, Chivas figure and member of the champion, died

Javier Valle, former Chivas player, died (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The Guadalajara sports club shared sad news for the rojiblanca fans and for Mexican soccer, well Francisco Javier Valle Herrera diedbetter known as Xavier Valleywho was a former professional soccer player who competed with the Sacred Flock during the time of Chivas champion.

At the age of 85, Valle Herrera lost his life on the afternoon of Monday, April 11, for reasons that the Guadalajara team did not disclose. The Jalisco club limited itself only to lamenting the loss of the former midfielder; Through a post on Twitter, he shared a message of condolences addressed to the Valle Herrera family.

In addition, within the message they rescued the most outstanding achievements that Francisco Javier obtained in his time as a player of the Guadalajara squad, since in the chivas history He was one of the exclusive players who won all kinds of titles in national football.

“We regret to report the death of Don Javier Valle. Midfielder of our Champion who won 4 league titles, 3 Champion of Championsa CONCACAF and one Mexico Cup. We send our condolences to his family and friends. Goodbye, Legend!”

Javier Valle was a member of the Chivas “Champion” generation (Photo: Twitter/@RojoyBlanco1906)

Throughout his career, Javier Valle was trained in the basic forces of Chivas. At an early age he began his preparation to become a professional soccer player. until he rose to the Guadalajara first team and became a member of the most successful generation of the Herd.

The first title won by Javier Valle was that of the Gold Cup of the West in 1960, tournament that covered the recess between the Copa MX and the Mexican league; the objective of the competition was to give space to new sports talents, including Francisco Javier.

For this championship, only clubs from the western region of the country participated, that is, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Nayarit and Michoacán. It was the last edition of the competition format, so Javier Valle was the last generation to compete and became champion in the Gold Cup.

Due to the success he had in the contest, he was called up more frequently for First Division matches. Their debut in the highest circuit of Mexican football occurred during the season 1960 – 1961 when he exchanged for Juan mustache Jasso.

By 1965 Javier Valle officially retired from professional football and gave way to new personal projects (Photo: Twitter/@_los_lideres)

From then on he showed his potential on the pitch, which is why he became an elementary player in the red and white lineup.. The same year in which he debuted in the First Division, he raised his first championship title because Chivas achieved its fourth title in its history. His potential earned him the title and for the season 1961 – 1962 rose again as Mexican soccer champion. It should be noted that before he got his first Champion of Champions in its trajectory.

In 1962, the Guadalajara club competed for the Concacaf champion of champions, which they achieved after defeat Communications FC with an aggregate score of 6 – 0. In that match, Francisco Javier had performances on the field and was part of the club that won the title.

It should be remembered that that time of achievements and successes for the directors of the Herd became popularly known as the “champion”so all the players who were part of the club between the years 1956 and 1965 They were part of the generation of champions.

For the 1963-1964 season, internal competition in Chivas led to Javier Valle being on the bench and he lost his starting position in midfield. Despite this, he continued with the club, for which he won the First Division titles 63-64 and 64-65. four titles in Liga MX, two Champion of Champions, one MX Cup (1962-63) and a CONCACAF championship. By 1965 he officially retired from professional football and gave way to new personal projects.

