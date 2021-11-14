Jawaharlal Nehru used to be born on at the moment, went to prison repeatedly for freedom, what did PM Modi say on his delivery anniversary, know

New Delhi: Nowadays is the delivery anniversary of the rustic’s first Top Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Kids’s Day may be being celebrated within the nation in this instance. In this instance, PM Modi has bowed all the way down to Jawaharlal Nehru. Paying tribute to Nehru, PM Modi tweeted- “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his delivery anniversary.”Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Essential Assembly Relating to Cryptocurrency, ‘Issues Raised On Dangers Of Cash Laundering, Terror Financing’

At the side of PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi remembered Jawaharlal Nehru. At the side of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi additionally remembered Nehru. In a tweet from the Congress, it used to be stated for Jawaharlal Nehru that the message of Nehru ji turns into much more vital within the provide cases. We need to enhance our freedom, combat towards divisive forces by way of keeping up our cohesion.

Jawaharlal Nehru used to be born on 14 November 1889 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Father's title used to be Motilal Nehru and mom's title used to be Swarooprani Nehru. Nehru's spouse's title used to be Kamala Nehru. Nehru's daughter used to be Indira Gandhi. She become the primary lady PM of the rustic after Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Pandit Nehru finished his upper schooling in England. He studied regulation from London. He returned to India in 1912 and joined the liberty motion. Nehru got here in touch with Mahatma Gandhi for the primary time in 1919. After this, Pandit Nehru made a vital contribution to the liberty motion and performed a very powerful function in freeing the rustic. Pandit Nehru spent a few years in prison all over this era. Pandit Nehru used to be very fond of youngsters, so his delivery anniversary is widely known as Kids’s Day.