Jaws actress Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus complications age 91

Lee Fierro, an actress finest identified for taking part in Mrs. Kintner in Jaws and its 1987 sequel, has handed away as a consequence of coronavirus complications.

Fierro, who portrayed Alex Kintner’s (Jeffrey Voorhees) mum within the two movies, died of complications from the pandemic. Kevin Ryan, creative director and board president for the Island Theatre Workshop, shared the information with Martha’s Winery Occasions.

“The one phrase I might suppose of after I suppose of Lee is dedication. I’ve watched her as a performer, director and businesswoman, after which we grew to become buddies. She was my instructor and mentor,” Ryan mentioned.

“I might nonetheless name Lee for creative dialogue and commentary… She was fiercely devoted to the mission of instructing. She, it doesn’t matter what it was, would keep at it and get the job finished.”

The workshop was a program Fierro championed throughout her 40-plus years on the island. In keeping with Ryan, Fierro taught and mentored greater than 1,000 kids within the theatre.

Although she didn’t have many appearing credit exterior of the Jaws franchise, Fierro spent greater than 25 years as creative director of the Island Theatre Workshop and continued to help there nicely into her 80s.

Fierro’s household are mentioned to be having a small ceremony in her honour as a consequence of social distancing restrictions.

Fierro is survived by her 5 kids: Melanie Stephens; Anthony Stephens and his spouse, Jami; Doug Keeler; Dinah Hodgson and her husband, John; and Ethan Fierro; seven grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.