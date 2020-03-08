Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Broke A Very Specific Box Office Record And Kevin Smith Is Thrilled

It is clear Jay and Silent Bob Reboot got here on the proper time. It actually discovered its household, and the reactions have been very optimistic. Wouldn’t it have executed even higher with a wider launch, past simply 17 theaters at its peak? The broader the discharge, the decrease the per-screen common — so it most likely would not have this nifty report — however a wider launch provides the movie extra money as a result of extra folks have an opportunity to see it on the large display screen.