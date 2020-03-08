Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Broke A Very Specific Box Office Record And Kevin Smith Is Thrilled

Depart a Remark
Effectively, rattling. Who knew? Kevin Smith had no concept his 2019 film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot broke field workplace data. However it seems the eighth film within the View Askewniverse has some spectacular stats underneath its belt, together with a number of huge per-screen averages that mixed to set a brand new report.
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes took Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on a roadshow with Q&As and that is how the opening weekend from October 18-20, 2019 ended up with a staggering per-screen common of $93,520. As a result of it solely performed in a single theater and that theater was full of followers! For comparability, as Enterprise Insider identified again in October, Avengers: Endgame had a per-screen common of $76,601 from 4,662 screens. So Kevin Smith will get to say his film topped his beloved Endgame in no less than one metric.
Solely 42 different films have had as excessive a per-screen common as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot‘s $93,520. For a short while, it was the very best per-screen common of 2019, till Parasite got here together with over $125,000.
However that is not the field workplace report in query. As Forbes famous, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot did not simply have one big per-screen weekend. It had per-screen averages over $60,000 4 totally different instances in its home run, and apparently no different film in historical past has executed that earlier than. It is fairly superb!
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot‘s different three field workplace weekends north of $60,000 really got here in early 2020 from January 10-12’s per-screen common of $76,768, adopted by Feb. 7-9’s $63,980, and Feb 14-16’s $63,986, per Box Office Mojo.
Forbes’ little discovery of that particular field workplace report tickled Kevin Smith, who was joyful to see it and share it:
It is clear Jay and Silent Bob Reboot got here on the proper time. It actually discovered its household, and the reactions have been very optimistic. Wouldn’t it have executed even higher with a wider launch, past simply 17 theaters at its peak? The broader the discharge, the decrease the per-screen common — so it most likely would not have this nifty report — however a wider launch provides the movie extra money as a result of extra folks have an opportunity to see it on the large display screen.
By comparability, this weekend’s #1 film is Onward, which has a per-screen common of $9,280 from 4,310 theaters. That is a a lot decrease per-screen common than Jay and Silent Bob Reboot however the Pixar film has already made $40,000,000 on the home field workplace, which is definitely much more than Kevin Smith’s film.
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has solely made $4.58 million on the home field workplace to date. However nonetheless, it is spectacular, and it got here organically by means of reaching out to followers one screening at a time. And what a rush to now have this little feather of their caps that it set a random and very particular field workplace report!
Add Comment