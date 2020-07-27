Jay Nadda’s sarcasm on Aghadi, said – Maharashtra has shameless government

Mumbai: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday asked the party’s Maharashtra unit to strengthen its IT cell and highlight the ‘failures’ of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. Addressing the state unit of BJP through video conference from Delhi, Nadda said that the people of Maharashtra have come to know about the ‘real intention’ and its ‘interests’ of the state government. He said, ‘Maharashtra has a shameless government’. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, said- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

Nadda alleged that this government is embroiled in a fight between ‘internal squabbles’ and parties. “We have to highlight the failures of the state government without sparing the Chief Minister by strengthening the IT cell of the BJP’s state unit,” he said. Nadda said that the BJP’s state unit has formed 67,000 WhatsApp groups. Also Read – JP Nadda said – BJP’s graph is increasing in Kerala, Kamal will blossom in future

He said, ‘BJP IT cell should share the political information among such groups and highlight the failures of the state government and the achievements of the central government.’ Nadda said that the state BJP’s IT cell should start a three-point program. He said, ‘Share the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Create content on the achievements of the central government and effectively highlight the failures of the state government. We have to give political information to local party workers. ‘ Also Read – JP Nadda inaugurated the party’s new office in Kasaragod, Kerala, said – Everyone knows the potential of Kerala