Jay Park Donates $10,000 To Black Lives Matter Movement + Speaks Out After George Floyd’s Death

Jay Park has donated $10,000 to the Black Lives Matter motion and used his platform to name for change.

On Might 28, the rapper, singer, and founding father of AOMG posted on Twitter to share that he’d donated $10,000 to the Black Lives Matter World Community. He added, “Pray to God the reality prevails.”

https://t.co/2dUvNk6ZAp simply donated 10okay… Pray to God the reality prevails ???????? — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) Might 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter is an activist motion that campaigns for an finish to violence and systemic racism in the direction of the black neighborhood, together with police brutality and killings of black folks. Earlier this week, outrage was sparked as soon as once more by the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after he was pinned to the bottom by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Protests have unfold nationwide and many individuals are donating to assist the motion.

Jay Park additionally posted on Instagram to share his anger and name for change. Learn his submit beneath:

Supply (1)