Jay Park To Join Chinese Hip Hop Survival Show As Producer

August 11, 2020
Jay Park shall be becoming a member of Chinese hip hop survival present “The Rap of China”!

On August 9, a poster was launched to announce that Jay Park could be becoming a member of the present as a producer.

“The Rap of China” is a hip hop audition program just like Mnet’s “Show Me the Cash.” Produced by Chinese on-line video platform iQIYI, the present first started in 2017 and is presently in its fourth season.

Along with Jay Park, different stars together with Kris Wu, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Will Pan, Chinese singer-songwriter Jane Zhang, and Chinese hip hop artist GAI will seem as producers.

“The Rap of China” additionally launched a promotional video of the producers displaying off their expertise in a cypher, wherein every rapper takes turns free-styling over a beat. Jay Park posted a clip from the video on his Instagram account, displaying his versatility via his rap in each Chinese and English.

Founding father of the hip hop and R&B report label AOMG, Jay Park additionally beforehand appeared as a producer within the fourth and sixth seasons of “Show Me the Cash.”

