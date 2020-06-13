Jay Pharoah Says Police Drew Guns on Him, Kneeled on His Neck – Variety

Comic and “Saturday Evening Dwell” alum Jay Pharoah revealed he was just lately stopped by a number of LAPD officers with their weapons drawn whereas he was strolling in Los Angeles. One of many officers knelt down on his neck.

Pharoah shared safety digicam footage of the incident –which came about every week earlier than the dying of Ahmaud Arbery — in an extended video about racism in America posted to his Instagram. He additionally mentioned what occurred throughout an look on an episode of CBS’s “The Speak,” set to air June 15.

“I used to be truly on Ventura, I used to be exercising, as I’m strolling throughout the road…I see an officer to the left of me. I’m not considering something of it as a result of I’m a regulation abiding citizen,” Pharoah describes within the Instagram video. “I see him coming with weapons blazing, I see him say, ‘Get on the bottom, put your arms up such as you’re an airplane.’ As he’s taking a look at me I’m considering that he’s making a mistake.”

The safety cam footage exhibits the occasion unfolding as Pharoah claims, as a number of law enforcement officials method him with weapons out. In line with Pharoah, they informed him that he “match the outline of a Black man” they have been searching for within the space who was additionally sporting grey sweatpants and a grey t-shirt.

“Google proper now Jay Pharoah, you will note that you just made an enormous mistake,” Pharoah says he informed the officers as one pinned him to the bottom, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him.

A minute or so later, Pharoah says the officers acquired a name confirming he was not the particular person they have been searching for, and launched him.

“I might have simply been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd,” Pharoah says within the video.

On the finish of the Instagram submit, Pharoah recreates a part of the incident with a knee positioned on his neck, and delivers a message saying that “Black lives all the time matter.”

“We as a rustic can’t breathe anymore. We’re drained, we’re sick, and we’re bored with it. I can’t breathe,” he says.

Watch the video Pharoah posted with the safety footage beneath: