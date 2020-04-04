Jay-Z and Meek Mill sending surgical masks to jails and prisons

The masks will in all probability be despatched to the facilities to assist correctional officers, nicely being care workers and inmates throughout the battle in direction of the coronavirus pandemic.
1 hour in the past
Leisure
Depart a remark
The masks will in all probability be despatched to the facilities to assist correctional officers, nicely being care workers and inmates throughout the battle in direction of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment